Updated March 1st, 2024 at 15:32 IST

What is PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, how to apply for the rooftop solar subsidy scheme?

Under the scheme, households will receive Central Financial Assistance (CFA) covering a significant portion of the system cost.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana | Image:Republic
PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently approved India's latest rooftop solar scheme, ‘PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’, with an allocation of Rs 75,021 crore. This initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by promoting rooftop solar installations.

Under the scheme, households will receive Central Financial Assistance (CFA) covering a significant portion of the system cost. For 2 kW systems, a CFA of 60 per cent is provided, while for systems between 2 to 3 kW capacity, 40 per cent of the additional system cost is covered. The maximum CFA is capped at 3 kW and Rs 78,000.

The scheme also provides collateral-free, low-interest loans for installing solar power equipment. By encouraging the use of renewable energy sources, the scheme aims to reduce electricity costs for households and contribute to mitigating carbon emissions.

Eligibility

  • The household must be an Indian citizen.
  • The household must own a house with a roof that is suitable for installing solar panels.
  • The household must have a valid electricity connection.
  • The household must not have availed any other subsidy for solar panels.

How to apply for PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana?

  1. Registration: Visit the official portal www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in and register by selecting your state, electricity distribution company (discom), and providing your electricity consumer number, mobile number, and email id.
  2. Login: Once registered, log in using your consumer number and mobile number.
  3. Application: Fill out the rooftop solar application form available on the portal.
  4. Feasibility approval: Wait for feasibility approval from the local discom after applying.
  5. Installation: Upon receiving feasibility approval, install the rooftop solar system through any of the registered vendors in your discom.
  6. Net meter: After installation, submit plant details and apply for a net meter.
  7. Commissioning certificate: Upon installation of the net meter and inspection by the discom, a commissioning certificate will be generated on the portal.
  8. Subsidy disbursement: Submit your bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal to receive the subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.

Through the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', the Indian government seeks to accelerate the adoption of rooftop solar installations, paving the way for a more sustainable energy future.
 

Published March 1st, 2024 at 14:46 IST

