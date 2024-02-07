English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 08:14 IST

Where can you watch Interim Budget 2024?

The Interim Budget 2024 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am

Business Desk
nirmala sitharaman budget
निर्मला सीतारमण | Image:FIle Photo/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Interim Budget will be presented in the Lok Sabha today at 11 am by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This budget is notable since it is the last of the two-term NDA government before the 2024 general elections.

Viewers can tune into Sansad TV, the official channel for streaming Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings, on television and their social media channels.

Doordarshan (DD News) on television and their social channels, as well as the YouTube channel and website of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also stream FM's speech live.

The Budget will be on vote-on-account basis, and also be the sixth Budget presented by FM Sitharaman in her tenure. The Budget documents will be tabled in Rajya Sabha.

The government will also be running a live telecast on its video portal Webcast. Viewers can also watch the live stream on Republic TV's television and online channels.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 08:14 IST

