Chandigarh: The Chandigarh University (CU) recorded a successful placement season for 2023-2024 session with over 9,124 students receiving job offers from 904 reputed companies. The companies sent 9,124 job offers to hire students from diverse streams. Chandigarh University holds the distinction of being the top private university in India as per the QS Asia Rankings 2024. The placement drive ended with some students securing highest international job offer with a salary of INR 1.74 crore package.

According to University Chancellor, Satnam Singh Sandhu, the focused approach of the institute towards persistent and multidimensional training of students in-line with the industry expectations and establishment of industry sponsored labs for hands-on-learning led to a sharp increase in the number of placement offers and record salary packages which are highest in North India.

Sharing the placement statistics of the 2023 batch, Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "During the 2023 placement drive, the campus of Chandigarh University hosted a remarkable 904 companies that rolled out a total of 9,124 job offers to students across diverse streams."

"Notably, the recruitment drive featured active participation of 374 companies in various disciplines of Engineering, while more than 150 companies visited to hire the students of Management and Commerce. Additionally, more than 80 companies sought talent from CU for various roles in Hotel Management, while 37 companies visited to recruit the students of Pharmacy, Biotechnology, and Healthcare. Furthermore, 50 companies south to recruit students of Media and Animation."

He further added, "In 2023, students received the highest international package of INR 1.74 Crore, whereas the highest salary package during the domestic placements stood at INR 54.75 Lakh. Over 31 recruiters extended job offers with an annual package of INR 20 Lakh or higher, and 52 companies rolled out job offers with salary packages worth INR 15 Lakh or more." "More than 100 companies granted job offers with annual packages of INR 10 Lakh, and a substantial 310 companies offered positions with salary packages amounting to INR 5 lakh."

Satnam Singh Sandhu further added that engineering streams attracted the highest number lucrative packages offered by over 374 top MNC's such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, SAP Labs, VMWare, HP, Deloitte, Cognizant, Sapient, Hitachi, Practo Technologies, Flipkart, Gwynniebee India, Zomato.Com, L&T, TAFE, John Deere, Schindler, Deepak Nitrate.

In the recent QS Asia Rankings (2023-2024), Chandigarh University clinched the number 1 position among all the Private Universities in India About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/

