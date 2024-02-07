English
Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:51 IST

ABVP Protests Alleged Pro-Godse Remarks by NIT Faculty, Calls for Disciplinary Action

ABVP members staged a protest in front of NIT Kozhikode demanding action against faculty member Shaija Andavan for expressing support for Nathuram Godse.

Nandini Verma
ABVP
ABVP | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a fervent demonstration, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Monday in front of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kozhikode, demanding action against faculty member Shaija Andavan for purportedly expressing support for Nathuram Godse. The ABVP Kozhikode district committee led the protest, with activists burning photos of Godse as they called for disciplinary measures against the teacher.

ABVP National Executive Committee member Yedu Krishnan addressed the gathering, stating, "There are many misunderstandings regarding Gandhi's assassination, but the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has nothing to do with Gandhi's assassination." Krishnan announced the intention to file a complaint with the University Grants Commission (UGC) against Shaija Andavan.

The controversy unfolded on January 30 when Professor Shaija Andavan commented on advocate Krishna Raj's Facebook post, expressing pride in Godse for supposedly saving India. Raj's Facebook post had lauded Godse as a hero, prompting a case filed against Andavan based on a complaint from the Students' Federation of India (SFI) member.

Simultaneously, the director of NIT announced that the registrar had been instructed to seek an explanation from Professor Shaija Andavan regarding the pro-Godse comment made on Facebook.

In response to a letter from Kozhikode MP MK Raghavan, NIT director Prasad Krishna assured a thorough investigation and pledged to convey the findings after taking necessary actions.

Meanwhile, the NIT Kozhikode campus, which had been closed earlier due to student conflicts over the Ram Temple, reopened. Various student organizations had previously expressed opposition to the suspension of a student who protested against the 'Pran Pratishta' (consecration ceremony) at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

