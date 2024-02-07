Advertisement

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has published the third allotment list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 counselling on January 22, 2024. Aspiring candidates who have applied for the counselling process to secure admission to law programs can access the seat allotment list on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates actively participating in the counselling process are required to submit a registration fee by January 25. For general category candidates, the registration fee is Rs 30,000, while candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC), and economically weaker section (EWS) categories will pay Rs 20,000.

CLAT 2024, a national-level entrance examination for undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and five-year integrated law courses, was conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) on December 3, 2023. The exam scores are accepted by 24 national law universities (NLUs) and affiliated schools across the country.

Click here to check CLAT 2024 seat allotment list.

Documents requied for CLAT 2024 admissions

To proceed with the final admission process, candidates must verify their eligibility using the following documents:

Class 10 mark sheet Class 12 mark sheet CLAT 2024 admit card Character certificate or conduct certificate Transfer or migration certificate Caste certificate (if applicable) Specially abled certificate (if applicable) Domicile certificate (if applicable)

How to check CLAT 2024 3rd allotment list?

Candidates can check the CLAT 2024 third allotment list by following these steps:

Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on 'Third provisional allotment list' under notifications on the home page. Enter login credentials such as mobile number and password. The CLAT 2024 counselling third allotment list will be displayed on the screen. Check the result and download the page for future reference.

CLAT 2024 3rd Cut-Off Out

The Consortium has also released the third round CLAT 2024 cut-off on the same day, determining the eligibility of candidates for participation in the CLAT counselling. The cut-off is the rank of the last candidate admitted into a specific NLU from a particular category, influenced by various factors. The CLAT counselling is conducted in five rounds, with cut-offs published accordingly. Candidates can access round-wise CLAT cut-offs on the official website.

While the CLAT 2024 cut-off is a crucial determinant for admission, candidates can use the CLAT College Predictor to estimate their chances of admission to a particular NLU. The exam, held on December 3, 2023, saw around 52,000 candidates appearing for the Common Law Admission Test across 139 exam centers in India, conducted in offline mode.



