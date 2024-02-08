English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: Class 1, KG, Nursery 1st list releasing tomorrow, here's how to check

The Directorate of Education Delhi is set to unveil the first merit list for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1. See how to check.

Nandini Verma
Delhi Nursery Admissions
Delhi Nursery Admissions 1st merit list tomorrow | Image:Shutterstock
The Directorate of Education Delhi is set to unveil the first merit list for admission to pre-school (Nursery), pre-primary (KG), and Class 1 in private, unaided schools on January 12. Parents can access the Delhi Nursery 1st admission list on the respective school websites once it is released. Following the release of the first list, parents can resolve queries regarding the allotment of points to their wards through written/email/verbal interaction between January 13 and 22.

How to check Delhi Nursery, KG, Class 1 merit llist online?

Visit School Websites: Most schools publish their merit lists on their official websites. Therefore, visit the official websites of the respective schools where you have applied for admission.

Locate Admission Section: Navigate to the admission or admission-related section on the school's website. Schools often have a dedicated section for admissions or announcements.

Find Merit List Link: Look for a specific link or section related to the merit list. This might be labeled as "Admission Merit List," "Selected Candidates," or a similar term.

Click on the Link: Click on the identified link to access the merit list. Schools may provide the merit list in PDF format or as a webpage.

Check Your Child's Name: Once you open the merit list, search for your child's name or application number. Merit lists typically include the names of selected candidates along with relevant details.

Note Important Dates: Pay attention to the dates mentioned on the merit list, such as the dates for query resolution or subsequent lists if applicable.

Contact School for Clarifications: If you have any queries or concerns regarding the merit list, follow the instructions provided on the school's website. This might include contacting the school through email or phone for clarification.

Review Official Notifications: Check official notifications or announcements on the school's website for any updates or changes in the admission process.

Remember that the specific process might vary from school to school. Therefore, it's crucial to refer to the official communication and instructions provided by each school regarding the release and checking of the merit list.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024

The second list is slated for publication on January 29, as per an official notification on edudel.nic.in. Subsequent admission lists, if required, will be disclosed on February 2, and the admission process will conclude on March 8.

For the 2024-25 Delhi Nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions, the complete schedule and notification can be found on the official website.

According to the Delhi Directorate of Education, the age criteria for admission to Nursery is three years, for KG it is four years, and for Class 1, it is five years. The cut-off date for determining the age limit is March 31, 2024.

Schools were permitted to collect a non-refundable admission registration fee of ₹25, and the purchase of prospectus was made optional.

It's noteworthy that 25% of seats in all private, unaided schools are reserved for students in the EWS/DG category, and the admission process for seats in the EWS/DG/CWSN categories will be conducted separately.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 14:27 IST

