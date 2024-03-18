GATE COAP 2024: M.Tech Counselling Registrations To Begin Today; How To Apply, Key Dates, Notice

Advertisement

The registration for the GATE 2024 Common Offer Acceptance Portal (COAP) counselling will begin today, March 18. As per the details available on the official website, the application process for GATE 2024 counselling will kick off at 8 pm today. Students who have successfully cleared their GATE 2024/ 2023/ 2022 exams are encouraged to visit the official website to complete and submit the COAP 2024 application form.

IIT Kanpur is administering the counselling registration this year for GATE qualifiers. Candidates can visit the official website- https://iitk.ac.in/coap2024/ to register for GATE COAP registration.

It is imperative for applicants to have a valid GATE score and to have qualified in GATE 2024/2023/2022. The results for GATE 2024 were announced on March 16, 2024, while the GATE scorecard will be accessible from March 23, 2024. The schedule for GATE COAP counselling will be released concurrently with the application process.

Click here for GATE COAP 2024 Information Bulletin

How to Register for GATE COAP 2024 Counselling

Ensure you have the following information ready: i) Your name ii) GATE Registration number(s) iii) Valid GATE score(s) iv) Date of birth v) Email ID vi) Mobile number

Eligibility: Only candidates who have qualified in GATE 2024/2023/2022 and wish to apply for M.Tech. admission in any of the participating institutes or job offers in PSUs are eligible to register at COAP 2024.

Registration Procedure:

Visit the COAP 2024 registration page.

Enter all the required information, including your name, GATE registration number(s), valid GATE scores, date of birth, email ID, and mobile number.

Make sure to provide all valid GATE scores (GATE 2024, GATE 2023, GATE 2022), if applicable.

Click on the "SUBMIT" button to complete the registration process.

Log-in Procedure:

After submitting the registration details, you will receive an email containing a website URL for logging in.

Additionally, you will receive an SMS containing the password.

Use the provided URL and log-in ID from the email, along with the password from the SMS, to log in to your COAP account.

Confirmation:

Once logged in, you will have access to information on offers made by participating institutes.

Offers will be uploaded by the participating institutes/PSUs and will be tagged with your COAP registration number.

Complete the Registration:

Ensure to complete the registration process by clicking the "SUBMIT" button at the first-time login to your candidate’s login account.

GATE COAP 2024 M.Tech Counselling Allotment Schedule

IIT Kanpur has unveiled the schedule for the main rounds of offers. Students are advised to adhere to the following time window after each allotment result announcement:

Round 1: May 13 (10:00 AM) to May 15 (9:00 AM)

Round 2: May 20 (10:00 AM) to May 22 (9:00 AM)

Round 3: May 27 (10:00 AM) to May 29 (9:00 AM)

Round 4: June 2 (10:00 AM) to June 04 (9:00 AM)

Round 5: June 8 (10:00 AM) to June 10 (9:00 AM)

COAP 2024 Dates for Additional Rounds

Round 6: June 15 (10:00 AM) to June 17 (9:00 AM)

Round 7: June 21 (10:00 AM) to June 23 (9:00 AM)

Round 8: June 27 (10:00 AM) to June 29 (9:00 AM)

Round 9: July 3 (10:00 AM) to July 05 (9:00 AM)

Round 10: July 9 (10:00 AM) to July 11 (9:00 AM)

What is GATE COAP?

COAP, the Common Offer Acceptance Portal, was launched in 2017 with the aim of providing a unified platform for registered candidates seeking admission to MTech Programs in participating Institutes or job offers from participating Public Sector Units (PSUs). Initially, eight prestigious institutes, including IIT Bombay, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Indore, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, were part of COAP 2017. However, over the years, the initiative has expanded, with more than twenty-three institutes and a PSU (NPCIL) joining COAP to fill their MTech seats or job vacancies. Each year, the coordinating institute for COAP is selected from the GATE organizing institute of the preceding year.