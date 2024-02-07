Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

IIM Ahmedabad Introduces 2-Year Online MBA Program for Working Professionals and Entrepreneurs

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has launched an Online MBA program tailored for working professionals and entrepreneurs.

Nandini Verma
IIM Ahmedabad Campus
IIM Ahmedabad Campus | Image:IIM Ahmedabad Website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has launched an Online MBA program tailored for working professionals and entrepreneurs. The two-year course combines in-person and live online classes, providing flexibility for participants. The application process is currently open, and interested candidates can apply on the official website at iima.ac.in until May 10, 2024.

To qualify for admission, applicants must have a minimum of three years of full-time work experience and hold a bachelor's degree or its equivalent. Those with a valid Common Admission Test (CAT), Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), or Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) score will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. For applicants opting for the IIMA Admission Test (IAT), the application fee is Rs 3,000.

The Online MBA program aims to enhance the managerial skills of professionals seeking to balance their careers and personal lives, leveraging the strengths of IIM Ahmedabad, including renowned faculty, extensive academic resources, and a broad network.

Eligibility Criteria for the IIM Ahmedabad Online MBA Program:

- Minimum of three years of full-time work experience post-graduation, as of June 30, 2024.
- Minimum age of 24 years as of June 30, 2024, with no upper age limit.
- Holding at least a bachelor’s degree, CA, CS, ICWA, or equivalent in any discipline, with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any recognized university.
- Valid CAT, GMAT, or GRE score taken within the last five years from March 01, 2024.

Important dates for the IIM Ahmedabad Online MBA Admission are as follows:

- Application Open: February 2
- Last Date to Apply: May 10
- IAT Admit Card: May 14
- IAT Exam: May 19, 26
- Shortlist Announcement: May 29
- Interview: June 1, 2, 8, 9
- Result: June 12
- Programme Fee Payment: June 28
- Programme Starts (Campus Module): September 1
- Programme Starts (Online Mode): September 12

 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

