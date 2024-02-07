English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Indraprastha University Admissions 2024: Application begins for IPU CET 2024, full details here

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), also known as IP University, has commenced the online application process for the IPU CET 2024.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), also known as IP University, has commenced the online application process for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions into undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. The application window for GGSIPU CET is now open and will remain so until March 31, providing aspiring students with an opportunity to pursue their academic aspirations.

Key Dates and Details:

  • Application Deadline: The last date to submit applications for GGSIPU CET is March 31, 2024.
  • Official Website: Interested candidates can access the application forms at the official website - ipu.ac.in.
  • Application Fee: To complete the application process, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500.
  • CET Schedule: GGSIPU CET is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to May 14, 2024.
  • Counselling Period: Counselling for various programs will commence in the first week of June and conclude by July 31, 2024.
  • Academic Session Commencement: The new academic session for GGSIPU is set to commence from August 1, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

  • For UG programs, candidates must have qualified Class 12 exams.
  • For PG programs, a degree from a recognized university is mandatory.
  • Subject-wise eligibility criteria have been outlined by the university.

Application Steps:

  1. Visit the official website - ipu.ac.in.
  2. Under 'Admissions 2024-25', click on the 'Apply Online' link.
  3. Proceed with the registration link.
  4. Complete the IPU CET registration with the required information.
  5. Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.
  6. Submit the application form for IPU CET.

Exam Pattern (GGSIPU CET 2024):

  • The test paper will comprise 100 objective-type questions for all CETs.
  • Each question will offer four alternative answers.
  • Each multiple-choice question carries four marks, with negative markings for incorrect answers.
  • One mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
  • The written test duration is two and a half hours, carrying a total of 400 marks.
  • The medium of the tests will be English, except for BEd, which will be in both English and Hindi.

Aspiring candidates are advised to follow the application steps carefully and adhere to the eligibility criteria outlined by GGSIPU for a smooth and successful application process.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 16:11 IST

