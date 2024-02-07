NEET SS Counselling 2023: Registration begins for special round; Important Details Inside

Advertisement

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has initiated the registration process for the special round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS 2023) counselling today, February 5. Eligible candidates who have qualified the NEET SS 2023 exam can apply for the special counselling round on the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in. The deadline for application submission is set for tomorrow, February 6.

Key Details for NEET SS Counselling 2023:

Application Fee: The application fee for NEET SS counselling 2023 is Rs 5,000, which is non-refundable. Additionally, candidates need to submit a refundable security deposit fee of Rs 2 lakh to complete the registration process.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in Click on the NEET SS tab and proceed to the new registration link Complete the application form and upload the required documents Pay the registration fee and security deposit Submit the application and download the confirmation page Print the confirmation page for future reference

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Special Round Schedule:

Registration and Payment: February 5, 2024, to February 6, 2024 (up to 7 pm)

Payment Deadline: Up to 11:55 pm of February 6, 2024

Choice Filling and Locking: February 5, 2024, to February 7, 2024 (up to 8 pm), with choice locking facility available from 8 pm of February 6, 2024, to 8 am of February 7, 2024

Processing of Seat Allotment: February 7, 2024, to February 8, 2024

Result Declaration: February 9, 2024

Reporting to the Allotted Institute: February 10, 2024, to February 15, 2024

The announcement of the special round of counselling for NEET SS came after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reduced the NEET SS cut-off to zero, making all students who appeared for the exam eligible.

Prospective candidates are encouraged to adhere to the specified schedule and guidelines to ensure a smooth and successful application process for the NEET SS 2023 special round counselling.