Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Bihar Education Department Introduces Competency Exam for Contractual Teachers

Bihar Education Department has implemented a new mandate requiring contractual teachers to undergo a competency examination to ensure they meet the standards.

Nandini Verma
Image:PTI/File/Representative
In a significant move, the Bihar Education Department has implemented a new mandate requiring contractual teachers to undergo a competency examination to ensure they meet specified standards. The initiative, announced on Saturday, aims to enhance the overall quality of education delivery in Bihar by ensuring that teachers possess the necessary competencies.

Contractual teachers within the state are now mandated to successfully complete the competency examination within a maximum of three attempts. Failure to do so will result in the termination of their employment. The department's decision emphasizes the importance of meeting competency standards to retain positions as educators.

The official notice regarding this mandate was released by K.K. Pathak, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, who also serves as the Chairman of the committee overseeing the competency examination. The committee includes members such as the Chairman of the Examination Board, the Director of Primary Education, and the Director of Secondary Education, ensuring comprehensive representation and expertise in the examination process.

The cabinet's decision on December 26, 2023, marked a pivotal step towards conferring government employee status upon approximately 3.5 lakh contractual teachers. To attain this status, contractual teachers must successfully pass the competency examination, further underlining the importance of demonstrating competence in their roles.

Within the specified timeframe of February 1 to February 15, contractual teachers are obligated to complete the application process for the examination. Admit cards will be issued on February 16, facilitating their participation in the upcoming competency examination.

The computer-based test will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, mirroring the syllabus of the Bihar Public Service Commission's Teachers' Recruitment Exam (TRE). The anticipated pass percentages are delineated as follows: 40% for general category candidates, 36.5% for candidates from backward classes, 34% for applicants from backward classes (annexure 1), and 32% for candidates from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, women, and candidates with disabilities.

Contractual teachers have the opportunity to transition to state government employees by submitting examination forms between February 1 and February 15, 2024. The examination is scheduled to be conducted from February 26 to March 13, 2024, providing contractual teachers with a chance to formalize their status and advance their careers within the state government.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

