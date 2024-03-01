Advertisement

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, during his keynote address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Thursday, called for a "fantastic Indian innovation" and expressed his broader interest in India. Gates highlighted the transformative nature of Artificial Intelligence (AI), emphasizing its potential for addressing various challenges.

Speaking on "Innovation for Public Good," Gates conveyed his admiration for Indian innovators and their capacity to contribute to solving problems related to health, agriculture, gender, and climate. He encouraged students at IIT-Delhi to harness technology for social good, stressing the importance of innovation in dealing with diverse challenges.

Gates advised students to consider the societal impact of their careers beyond financial gains, emphasizing the role technology can play in promoting social equality. He acknowledged the students' unique opportunity to shape technology and contribute to addressing complex issues.

Artificial Intelligence was underscored by Gates as the most transformative technology in his lifetime. He expressed a personal fascination with the mysteries of AI and stated that if he were a student today, he would be drawn to explore its intricacies.

In recognition of his philanthropic work, Bill Gates was honored with the KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) Humanitarian Award 2023 earlier in the day. The award acknowledges his significant contributions through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also met Bill Gates and presented him with a model of the BHISHM 'Aarogya Maitri Aid Cube' on Wednesday. This cube is part of "Project BHISHM," designed for rapid response and comprehensive care, capable of treating up to 200 casualties. The initiative, named "Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri," reflects a collaborative effort for the betterment of public health.

(With PTI inputs)