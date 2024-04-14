Updated April 14th, 2024 at 14:16 IST
BJP Promises To Establish More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS In Its Manifesto for Lok Sabha Polls 2024
In the past decade, 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS, 315 Medical Colleges, & 390 universities have been set up, says BJP manifesto, promising more of them.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, promising to enhance the quality of education by expanding top educational institutions and upgrading universities to global standards. A key highlight of the manifesto is the pledge to establish more prestigious institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and other similar higher education institutes across the country.
Over the past decade, significant progress has been made in the establishment of educational institutions, with 7 IITs, 16 IIITs, 7 IIMs, 15 AIIMS, 315 Medical Colleges, and 390 universities being set up. The BJP is committed to further strengthening these institutes and increasing the number of higher learning institutions, the manifesto reads. This commitment includes upgrading existing institutions through focused funding, capacity building, infrastructure upgradation, and dedicated research grants.
In addition to physical infrastructure, the BJP manifesto also emphasizes the importance of digital learning initiatives. The party aims to promote the usage of education stack for personalized and flexible learning management systems through initiatives like PM e-Vidya, including SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA. Building on the success of these digital learning initiatives, the BJP plans to operationalize a digital university that offers industry-focused free courses to provide upskilling opportunities for low-income families.
Overall, the BJP's manifesto underscores its dedication to improving the education sector by expanding access to quality education and ensuring that students are equipped with the necessary skills to succeed in the modern world.
Published April 14th, 2024 at 13:33 IST