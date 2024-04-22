Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh's Directorate of Government Examinations has announced the schedule for the AP SSC Supplementary Exam 2024 on April 22, 2024. Students dissatisfied with their Class 10 results now have the opportunity to improve their scores through supplementary exams.

AP SSC Supplementary Exam From May 24; Registration Begins on April 23

The due dates for fee submission without any late fees are from April 23 to April 30, 2024. However, for those submitting with a late fee of ₹50/-, the window extends from May 1 to May 23, 2024. The SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2024 are slated to take place from May 24 to June 3, 2024. While the detailed timetable will be released soon, candidates are urged to make timely fee payments without awaiting the outcome of recounting or re-verification. The Examination Fee can be remitted through the HM Login on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, A.P. (www.bse.ap.gov.in).

Following the announcement of the AP Class 10th Result 2024, which showcased an overall pass percentage of 86.69%, boys achieved a pass percentage of 84.32%, while girls surpassed them with 89.17%. Out of 6,16,615 students who appeared for the exam, 5,34,574 successfully cleared it. Notably, no toppers were declared by the Board for this year's results. For further information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official BSEAP website.