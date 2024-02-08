English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

Bihar Board admit card 2024 likely this week, here's how to download BSEB hall ticket

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the admit cards for the Bihar Board 10th examination in 2024. Here's how to download.

Nandini Verma
Students writing board exams
File image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the admit cards for the Bihar Board 10th examination in 2024. As per past year trends,  the BSEB matric admit cards are expected to be announced anytime this week. However, the official confirmation regarding the date and time for the release of the BSEB matric admit cards is yet to be provided by the board. School administrators will have the option to download the BSEB 10th admit cards for 2024 from the official BSEB portal, while students can obtain their admit cards from their respective schools.

Dummy admit cards have already been issued by the Bihar board, and the final BSEB admit cards are anticipated to be released soon. The BSEB 10th matric admit card for 2024 will contain essential information, including the candidate's name, BSEB 10th exam dates and days, examination timings, exam day guidelines, and other pertinent details. As per the schedule, the BSEB matric exam for 2024 is scheduled to commence on February 15, 2024, and conclude on February 23, 2024.

Candidates are required to bring the BSEB Matric admit card along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Those who fail to present the Bihar Board 10th admit card for 2024 will not be permitted to enter the examination hall. 

How to download Bihar Board admit card 2024

To download the BSEB 10th hall ticket for 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com.
2. Navigate to the latest notification section and click on the option 'Bihar Secondary admit card 2024.'
3. Enter the necessary details, including School code, Registration number, and Date of birth of the students on the portal.
4. Click on the submit button, and the BSEB 10th hall ticket for 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

