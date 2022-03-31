Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2022 Out, Check Toppers' List And Pass Percentage Here

Bihar board matric toppers 2022: Bihar board class 10th result 2022 has been released on March 31 at 3 pm. State education minister released the BSEB 10th result through a press conference which was organised at Vikas Bhawan, Patna. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board class 10th result 2022. A total of 79.88% of students have passed the BSEB matric results 2022. Registered candidates who took the exam can check the results from any of the websites mentioned below. Check Bihar board matric pass percentage and BSEB matric topper list 2022 here.

Bihar Board class 10th Result 2022 Direct link, where to check

Bihar Board class 10th result 2022

Over 16 lakh 11 thousand students took the matric exam this year. Out of them, 8.20 lakh are male candidates and 7.9 lakh are female candidates. Out of 16 lakh candidates who appeared,12 lakh 86 thousand and 971 students have passed the exam. A total of 79.88 pass percentage has been recorded for the year 2022.

Out of over 12 lakh candidates who have passed over 6 lakh 78 thousand are male candidates and over 6 lakh 8 thousand are female candidates. The first division has been scored by 4 lakh 24 thousand candidates. 5 lakh 10 thousand students got second division and over three thousand students got third division.

Bihar Board class 10th Topper List 2022

Ramayani Roy from Patel High School, Aurangabad got first rank. She got 487 out of 500 marks which come to 97.4% Second rank has been secured by Saniya Kumari from Project girls high school Rajauli, Nawadah and Vivek Kr Thakur from New upgrade high SCH Sidhap Parsahi Ladania, Madhubani. Both of them scored 486 marks. Pragya Kumari UTKRAMIT M S BAZAR VERMA GOAH, AURANGABAD got 485 marks out of 100 which comes to 97% A total of 47 students are there in the top 10 list

Here is how to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2022