Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check BSEB Matric Scores Online

Bihar board 10th result 2022: BSEB matric result 2022 has been released at a press conference that was organised at Vikas Bhawan, Patna. A total of 79.88% of students have passed the BSEB matric exam. A total of 16.11 lakh students had appeared for the class 10th exam. 12,86,971 students have passed. It has been released by the state education minister. With result being released, all the registered candidates who took the exam and were waiting for scores can check it now. To check the results quickly, candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth. The steps to check scores as well as Bihar board matric result link is mentioned below.

BSEB matric result link can be checked by clicking here (direct link)

BSEB matric result: Official websites to check result

Results.biharboardonline.com secondary.biharboardonline.com biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Biharboardonline.com Bseb.in

Here is how to check Bihar Board class 10 result online

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of BSEB at boardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for ‘Bihar matric result 2022’ link.

Step 3:They will be redirected to another page, where they will have to enter BSEB Class 10 roll code and roll number in the blank fields.

Step 4: In the next step, they should click on the “Search” button. Candidates will then be asked to submit details.

Step 5: Post submitting the details, the Bihar board result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates should download the Bihar board 10th result marksheet and keep it safe for future reference.

This year, the BSEB exams were scheduled to end on February 24 but the Mathematics paper leaked on February 17 and had to be rescheduled. The re-exam was held on March 24, 2022. In order to pass the Class 10 BSEB exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in BSEB 10th result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. Dates for compartment exam has not been announced yet.

Here's How To Apply For Scrutiny, Re-checking Of Papers

If any candidate is not happy or satisfied with the marks obtained, he/she can apply for re-checking. Board charges rechecking fee from the student and conducts the same. In case of any change in marks, a revised mark sheet is then given to the students. As of now, no particular date for opening and closing the rechecking window has been announced. It is expected to be announced after the release of results. For more details, click here.