The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has today made a significant announcement regarding the recognition of top performers in the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations 2024. These Bihar Board class 12th top-3 rank holders will receive many rewards as acknowledgment of their outstanding academic achievements. The rewards package includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a laptop, and a medal with certificate of appreciation.

Bihar Board Toppers To Get Many Rewards

The structure of rewards for the Bihar Board Class 12 toppers is delineated as follows:

1. First position holders: Cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, along with a laptop, a medal, and a certificate of appreciation.

2. Second position achievers: Cash prize of Rs 75,000, coupled with a laptop, a medal, and a certificate of appreciation.

3. Third position holders: Cash prize of Rs 50,000, in addition to a laptop, a medal, and a certificate of appreciation.

4. Fourth and fifth rank holders: Each will be awarded Rs 15,000 along with a laptop, a medal, and a certificate of appreciation.

This initiative aims to commend and celebrate the remarkable academic accomplishments of the students who have demonstrated excellence in their respective examinations.