Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 15:54 IST
Bihar Board Class 12 Toppers 2024 to Receive Cash Prizes Up To Rs 1 Lakh, Laptops, and More!
These Bihar Board class 12th top-3 rank holders will receive many rewards, cash prize, laptops as acknowledgment of their outstanding academic achievements.
- Education
- 1 min read
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has today made a significant announcement regarding the recognition of top performers in the Bihar Board Class 12 examinations 2024. These Bihar Board class 12th top-3 rank holders will receive many rewards as acknowledgment of their outstanding academic achievements. The rewards package includes a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a laptop, and a medal with certificate of appreciation.
Bihar Board Toppers To Get Many Rewards
The structure of rewards for the Bihar Board Class 12 toppers is delineated as follows:
1. First position holders: Cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, along with a laptop, a medal, and a certificate of appreciation.
2. Second position achievers: Cash prize of Rs 75,000, coupled with a laptop, a medal, and a certificate of appreciation.
3. Third position holders: Cash prize of Rs 50,000, in addition to a laptop, a medal, and a certificate of appreciation.
4. Fourth and fifth rank holders: Each will be awarded Rs 15,000 along with a laptop, a medal, and a certificate of appreciation.
This initiative aims to commend and celebrate the remarkable academic accomplishments of the students who have demonstrated excellence in their respective examinations.
Published March 23rd, 2024 at 15:54 IST
