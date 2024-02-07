English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Bihar Board class 12th exams 2024 begin today, check important instructions, dress codes here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to commence the BSEB Class 12 exams 2024 today, starting from February 1. Check important instructions here.

Nandini Verma
Bihar Board class 12 exam begins today
Bihar Board class 12 exam begins today | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to commence the BSEB Class 12 exams 2024 today, starting from February 1. The Bihar board Class 12 exams 2024 are scheduled to take place from February 1 to February 12, 2024, with a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes for each examination. The Bihar Class 12 board exams will be held in two shifts, with the morning session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Students will have an additional 15 minutes to peruse the question paper before the commencement of the Bihar 12th board exam 2024.

Students are mandated to carry their Bihar Class 12 admit card 2024 along with their school ID to the examination center. Failure to present the BSEB Class 12 admit card will result in the prohibition of students from participating in the board exams 2024. To pass the Bihar Class 12th board exam 2024, candidates need to secure a minimum of 30% in each subject. The Bihar board Class 12 results for 2024 are anticipated to be released in March 2024. Last year, a total of 13,04,586 students appeared for the exams, with 10,91,948 students successfully passing. Somya Sharma from the commerce stream secured the top position in the Bihar board Class 12 exam with an impressive 95%.

Bihar Class 12 Board Exam 2024: Important Guidelines

1. Students are required to wear their school uniforms on the day of the exam.
2. Electronic devices, including mobile phones, earphones, calculators, smartwatches, etc., are strictly prohibited.
3. Fancy pencil boxes are not allowed inside the exam hall.
4. Essential items such as Bihar 12th admit card 2024 and school ID must be brought by the students.
5. Students should arrive at the exam center one hour before the scheduled start of the exam.
6. Candidates must report to the assigned room number and occupy their designated seats.
7. All rough work should be done on the writing pad provided by the invigilator.
8. Board exam invigilator instructions must be strictly adhered to by the candidates.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 09:55 IST

