The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has decided to extend the registration deadline for the Bihar Board Class 11 Intermediate annual exams 2025. Students preparing for the BSEB Class 11 Intermediate annual exams can complete the application process on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The deadline for payment of the application fee with a late fee has been extended until January 31.

The official notification states, "The deadline for filling out the online registration form for students studying in class 11th in the educational institutions of the state has been extended for the Intermediate annual examination 2025 (session 2023-25). Heads of +2 level educational institutions in the state will now complete the online registration form for their class 11th students on the website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com until the extended date of January 31."

BSEB Class 11 Annual Exam 2025: Application Fee

Originally set at Rs 515 for regular students and Rs 915 for others, the BSEB Class 11 annual exam application fee now carries a late fee. Regular candidates must pay Rs 665, and other students are required to pay Rs 1,215 to complete the registration.

The BSEB Class 11 registration fee for annual exams can be paid through online methods, e-challan, or NEFT. In case students encounter any difficulties during the BSEB Class 11 online registration and fee payment, they can contact the board helpline at 0612-2230039.

How to register

Here are the steps to apply for BSEB Class 11 Intermediate annual exam 2025:

1. Visit the BSEB official website - biharboardonline.com.

2. Click on the BSEB Class 11 Intermediate exam 2025 registration link on the homepage.

3. Enter the required details and upload the necessary documents.

4. Pay the application fee.

5. Click on the 'submit' button.

6. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.