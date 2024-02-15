English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

CBSE Board Exams 2024 begin today; Board asks Delhi students to take metro due to farmers' protest

CBSE acknowledges the potential challenges posed by traffic issues in Delhi and encourages students to take metro to reach exam centre on time.

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Students outside Board Exam Centre | Image:PTI/ File
  • 2 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up for the commencement of the CBSE Board Exams 2024, scheduled to kick off from February 15 onwards. The Class 10 board examination is slated to be conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while the Class 12 board examination will be held until April 2, 2024.

This academic session, a remarkable count of over 39 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the examinations, representing 26 countries both in India and abroad. The CBSE has structured the 10th and 12th board exams to be conducted in a single shift, starting from 10:30 am and concluding at 12:30 pm for Class 10 and 1:30 pm for Class 12.

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Important Advisory Released

As part of the pre-examination preparations, CBSE has issued an advisory urging students to reach their examination centers by 10:00 am, emphasizing the importance of punctuality. The board acknowledges the potential challenges posed by traffic issues in Delhi and encourages students to plan their journeys accordingly.

CBSE recommends Delhi students to take metro, report by 10 am

Metro services, operating seamlessly, are recommended by CBSE as a reliable mode of transportation for students heading to their examination centers. Moreover, CBSE extends this advisory not only to students in Delhi but also to students across India and other countries, urging them to consider local circumstances, weather conditions, and distances when planning their travel.

CBSE reiterates that entry to the examination center will only be allowed for students arriving by 10:00 am, underscoring the need for adherence to the specified time. Post this deadline, no student will be permitted entry. Schools are urged to play an active role in guiding and assisting parents and students to ensure compliance with these crucial instructions.

With the entire examination process carefully scheduled and outlined, CBSE remains committed to the fair and transparent conduct of the board exams, urging students to approach their examination days with thorough planning and consideration of potential challenges.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 09:27 IST

