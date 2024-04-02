×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 06:40 IST

CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2024 To Conclude Today with Computer Science Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is on the verge of wrapping up the Class 12 examinations, with the final paper scheduled for today, April 2.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Students outside Board Exam Centre | Image:PTI/ File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is on the verge of wrapping up the Class 12 examinations, with the final paper scheduled for today, April 2. Students will be sitting for the Computer Science and Informatics Practices paper, marking the culmination of the academic year 2023-24.

The journey of Class 12 Science stream students commenced on February 27 with the Chemistry paper, leading up to the grand finale with the Computer Science paper on April 2. Notable milestones include the Hindi Elective and Hindi Core exams on February 19, followed by English Elective and English Core on February 22.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, students in the Commerce stream concluded their main exams on March 27 with the Business Studies paper, starting off with Mathematics on March 9. As for the Humanities stream, the curtain fell with the Sociology paper on Monday, April 1, while the Arts stream commenced with Geography on February 29.

Looking ahead, the CBSE has unveiled the date sheet for the upcoming 2024 board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 students nationwide. For Class 10, exams ran from February 15 to March 13, with each session lasting three hours from 10:30 am to noon. Beginning on February 19 with the Sanskrit paper, the last two exams focused on Mathematics and Information Technology on March 11 and 13, respectively.

Advertisement

As the academic year draws to a close, the CBSE gears up for the next session, 2024-25, slated to commence on April 1. The board has already made the syllabus available for both Class 10 and 12 students, accessible through the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in. Schools have been urged to share the curriculum for the upcoming year with students and teachers alike.

In a circular dated March 22, the board emphasized that there will be no alterations to the curriculum and textbooks for other classes in the academic year 2024-25, starting April 1, 2024.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 06:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Board Exams

CBSE class 12 exam

5 minutes ago
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Al Jazeera Closure

5 hours ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Return

5 hours ago
The Debate

The Katchatheevu Truth

6 hours ago
The American embassy in Havana where the first alleged case of the Havana Syndrome was reported back in 2016.

Havana Syndrome

6 hours ago
Suspected Pakistan drone spotted

Pakistan Drone Spotted

6 hours ago
West Bengal cyclonic storm

Weather in Assam, WB

7 hours ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

India News

7 hours ago
Nuremberg teenager Can Uzun

Nuremberg teen Can Uzun

7 hours ago
Mumbai City FC Players Hungry, Want to Win All the Games in ISL, Says Bipin Singh

MCFC wants to win

7 hours ago
SS

An Alternate Route

7 hours ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Polls

7 hours ago
Everton announces loss

Everton announces loss

7 hours ago
National Voters’ Day 2024: Rights Of Indian Voters

ECI

7 hours ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

Oppn Unites Over Kejriwal

7 hours ago
Churchill Brothers blank TRAU FC 2-0 in I-League

Churchill beat TRAU FC

7 hours ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

6 AM Wake-up Call to 5:30

7 hours ago
CM Kejriwal will hold the post in jail: AAP

CM Kejriwal News Updates

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. BCCI calls IPL owners for sudden informal meet in Ahmedabad

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. 'He is struggling to walk": Dhoni makes everyone concerned over health

    Sports 14 hours ago

  4. Sheikh Hasina Slams Opposition For India-Out Campaign

    World15 hours ago

  5. Kerala: Wild Elephant Kills Man As He Tries To Chase Away The Animal

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo