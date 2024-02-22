Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST

CBSE Class 12 English Paper Analysis: A Balanced Mix of Challenges and Competency-Based Questions

CBSE Class 12 English Core paper demonstrated a balanced approach to questions, encompassing textual and competency-based elements. Check analysis here.

Nandini Verma
CBSE Class 12 paper analysis
CBSE Class 12 paper analysis | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On Thursday, February 22, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12th English Core, Functional English, and English Elective papers. The duration of these exams was three hours, beginning at 10:30 am and concluding at 1:30 pm.

CBSE Class 12th Question Paper Analysis [ENGLISH CORE 301]:

Mrs. Lopamudra Majumder, a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) in English at Vidyagyan Sitapur, shared valuable insights into the English Core [301] question paper. The CBSE English Core [301] question paper, comprising 80 marks, was organized into three sections: Reading, Writing, and Literature. The Reading and Literature sections featured competency-based questions, maintaining a pattern previously communicated by CBSE. The question paper incorporated a blend of subjective and objective questions.

According to Mrs. Lopamudra Majumder's analysis, the Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) were well-crafted, requiring students to infer answers intelligently. The long questions in the literature section skillfully interconnected narratives and poems, and students showcased proficiency in providing comprehensive answers. Thorough familiarity with the NCERT books played a pivotal role in students' success in navigating the paper.

The Class 12 English Core paper demonstrated a balanced approach to questions, encompassing textual and competency-based elements suitable for students with varying linguistic proficiency levels. In the reading section, the initial passage presented challenging questions, potentially demanding more time than usual, while the second passage was relatively easier. The writing skills section featured questions that were easily comprehensible, providing ample clues for content development.

The literature section adhered to the format of the CBSE Sample Paper, incorporating Reasoning Type Questions (RTCs). The subjective part of the paper was of optimal difficulty, designed to assess students' insightfulness, content knowledge, and logical reasoning. Long questions were competency-based, requiring students to carefully analyze before formulating suitable responses.

Kavita Bali, a spokesperson and PGT Teacher at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, endorsed the sentiment, affirming the paper's appropriateness for assessing students' analytical skills and overall proficiency. The CBSE Class 12 English paper appears to have effectively balanced challenges and competency-based evaluations, providing students with a well-rounded assessment experience.

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:18 IST

