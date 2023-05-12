CBSE Class 12 Results 2023: Rechecking, Re-evaluation Portal To Open On May 16; Steps Here

CBSE Results 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 results 2023 on May 12. Candidates who are not satisfied with their CBSE scores can apply for re-evaluation and re-checking. The portal for re-evaluation and rechecking will open on May 16. Candidates will have to register for the same online.

Moreover, CBSE has informed that those who have been placed in the compartment can appear for the Supplementary or Compartment exams, which are scheduled to be held in July. This year around 1.25 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category. Students have a chance to improve their scores in CBSE class 12th through the CBSE compartmental exams. The portal can be accessed on the official website- cbseit.in.

CBSE results 2023: Marks verification

Candidates applying for verification of marks will get the results of verification in the same login account from where she/he has applied for verification. In case of any change in marks (increase/decrease), candidates will be informed about it.

How to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book

Only those candidates who have applied for verification of CBSE Class 12th marks online will be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Any application submitted on behalf of the students and also the incomplete application form will be rejected.

Re-evaluation of evaluated answer books

Only those candidates who have applied for and obtained a photocopy of the evaluated answer sheet will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to the questions.

CBSE class12th Re-evaluation

CBSE candidates can apply for the verification of marks from May 16. Candidates are required to pay Rs 500 per subject if they apply for verification of marks.

For obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, students will have to apply online from May 16 to obtain a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. The fee for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book is Rs 700 per answer book.

Here's how to apply for a re-evaluation of CBSE answer sheets