CBSE Practical Exam 2024 Postponed as School Closed due to Ayodhya's Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha

The Delhi Department of Education (DoE) has issued a significant announcement pertaining to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) practical examinations. According to the notice, the CBSE Practical examinations originally scheduled for 9:30 AM on January 22, 2024 (Monday) at Patrachar Vidyalaya have been postponed until further notice. Patrachar Vidyalaya will experience a half-day closure until 2:30 PM on January 22, 2024, to accommodate the festivities surrounding the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya.

As per the directive outlined in Order No. PS/DE/2024/20, dated January 21, 2024, issued by the Directorate of Education, GNCT of Delhi, Patrachar Vidyalaya will remain closed until 2:30 PM on January 22, 2024, in observance of the celebration of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya. Meanwhile, students with CBSE Practical Examinations originally scheduled for 12:30 PM on January 22, 2024, are advised to attend the examinations promptly at 2:30 PM on the same day at Patrachar Vidyalaya, situated at Outram Lane, GTB Nagar.

The directive emphasizes that all students with CBSE Practical Examinations scheduled at 12:30 PM on January 22, 2024, are required to report for the examinations at 2:30 PM sharp on the same day at Patrachar Vidyalaya, Outram Lane, GTB Nagar, Delhi-110009. For further information, students are instructed to stay updated through the official website www.edudel.nic.in via the (Patrachar Vidyalaya) icon.

It is crucial to note that no student will be allowed entry without an original PV Card. Students are urged to bring their subject-specific Practical Assignments, Projects, Files, and Stationery Items with them. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple is scheduled for 12:30 PM, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has announced a spectacular musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani' at 10 AM, featuring renowned names from the world of music.