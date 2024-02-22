Advertisement

In alignment with the recommendations outlined in the latest National Curriculum Framework (NCF), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is contemplating the introduction of Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students in classes 9 to 12, as per reports. The proposal suggests conducting a pilot run of open-book tests in selected schools for specific subjects. For classes 9 and 10, the suggested subjects are English, Mathematics, and Science, while for classes 11 and 12, the subjects include English, Mathematics, and Biology. The pilot is slated to take place later this year, aiming to gauge stakeholder responses and assess the time taken by students to complete such tests.

This move echoes CBSE's past experimentation with Open Text Based Assessment (OTBA) for exams of classes 9 and 11 from 2014-15 to 2016-17. However, negative responses from both students and academicians were recorded during this period.

The proposed pilot is scheduled for November-December this year, and CBSE will subsequently decide whether this form of assessment should be implemented across all its schools for classes 9 to 12. The Indian Express report also mentions that CBSE intends to consult Delhi University (DU) in this decision-making process.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University had previously introduced open-book exams, despite initial opposition from students. The university adopted measures such as requiring students to bring their own answer sheets, gadgets, study materials, and sanitizers to minimize contact during the examination.

Open book examinations are designed to assess students' higher-order thinking skills by deviating from the traditional exam format. Under the Open Text Based Assessment (OTBA) previously implemented by CBSE, students were provided with text materials four months in advance and were allowed to bring case studies during the examination. This approach encourages critical thinking and moves away from the rote learning method traditionally associated with exams.