Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 13:02 IST

CBSE Proposes Implementation of Open-Book Examinations for Classes 9-12 Students

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is contemplating the introduction of Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students in classes 9 to 12 in line with NCF.

Nandini Verma
Board Exams
Representative image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In alignment with the recommendations outlined in the latest National Curriculum Framework (NCF), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is contemplating the introduction of Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students in classes 9 to 12, as per reports. The proposal suggests conducting a pilot run of open-book tests in selected schools for specific subjects. For classes 9 and 10, the suggested subjects are English, Mathematics, and Science, while for classes 11 and 12, the subjects include English, Mathematics, and Biology. The pilot is slated to take place later this year, aiming to gauge stakeholder responses and assess the time taken by students to complete such tests.

This move echoes CBSE's past experimentation with Open Text Based Assessment (OTBA) for exams of classes 9 and 11 from 2014-15 to 2016-17. However, negative responses from both students and academicians were recorded during this period.

Advertisement

The proposed pilot is scheduled for November-December this year, and CBSE will subsequently decide whether this form of assessment should be implemented across all its schools for classes 9 to 12. The Indian Express report also mentions that CBSE intends to consult Delhi University (DU) in this decision-making process.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University had previously introduced open-book exams, despite initial opposition from students. The university adopted measures such as requiring students to bring their own answer sheets, gadgets, study materials, and sanitizers to minimize contact during the examination.

Advertisement

Open book examinations are designed to assess students' higher-order thinking skills by deviating from the traditional exam format. Under the Open Text Based Assessment (OTBA) previously implemented by CBSE, students were provided with text materials four months in advance and were allowed to bring case studies during the examination. This approach encourages critical thinking and moves away from the rote learning method traditionally associated with exams.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 13:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

3 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

14 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

14 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

14 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

14 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

14 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

14 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

18 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

21 hours ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

21 hours ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

21 hours ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

21 hours ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Unlearning muscle memory: Challenges that face PhonePe’s Indus Appstore

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Rs 22,850 Cr in Mehsana and Navsari

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. CS Professional, Executive December exam results on Feb 25

    Education13 minutes ago

  4. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Huge Win for Republic Bangla, Santu Pan Granted Bail

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Mercedes-Benz revises 2024 forecast

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo