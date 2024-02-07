Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has encouraged affiliated school principals to contemplate a credit allocation pattern for subjects, aligning with the National Credit Framework. Draft guidelines are open for feedback from CBSE-affiliated schools, revealing the board's intention to introduce a new credit framework for Classes nine to twelve next year.

As part of the proposed framework, CBSE has recommended implementing a sample credit structure, initially for Class Nine and Class Eleven. The current regulations mandate passing in five subjects, and the board has allocated an additional 150 hours for internal assessments of subjects like Physical Education, Health, Art Education, a skill-related subject, and a third language.

Under the existing system, a Class nine student can earn at least 40 credits by passing five compulsory subjects and completing internal assessments. If the student opts for a sixth or seventh subject and passes the five compulsory subjects, additional credits up to 54 can be earned.

Looking ahead to the 2024-2025 academic session, CBSE proposes compulsory study of ten subjects for Class nine and ten students, including a third language, an interdisciplinary subject, physical education, health, art education, and a skill-related subject. The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) emphasizes Physical Education and Art Education, and students will learn three languages.

All earned credits will be stored in students' academic bank of credit in their digilockers, with the Ministry of Education working on systems to reconcile credits for students going abroad. The credit system aims to align with higher education for assessment and equivalence purposes.

CBSE is urging schools to implement the credit system internally, providing guidelines for better preparation before official implementation next year. Credits can be allocated for project work, peer learning, self-study, field trips, and activities, reflecting in the marks statement along with pre-defined grades. CBSE emphasizes that credits can only be earned in full or nil, depending on subject assessment results.

The allocation of credits in Class 11 will differ across the currently five compulsory subjects, which will become six when the new NCF is introduced. CBSE urges teachers to implement this system in Class nine and eleven as preparation for its eventual rollout in Class ten and twelve with the release of the new curriculum.