CISCE to begin ISC class 12th exams 2024 today, check important instructions here

Advertisement

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will begin the Class 12 ISC exams for the year 2024, starting on February 12, 2024. The examination will kick off with English Paper 1 at 2 PM and will extend until April 3, 2024. The exam duration is three hours, and it is imperative for students to arrive at the examination center at least five minutes before the scheduled start.

CISCE has issued crucial instructions for students participating in the exams. It is mandatory for students to bring their admit cards for entry into the examination hall. The question paper will be distributed to students 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Strict consequences are outlined for any student found engaging in unfair practices during the examination.

Advertisement

While specific guidelines for the exam are not explicitly provided, students are advised to adhere to the exam schedule and follow any instructions given by the exam authorities. Staying informed about official announcements or guidelines from the CISCE board is recommended.

The Class 12 board exams hold significant importance for students as they shape their future academic and career paths. It is essential for students to be well-prepared, punctual in reaching the exam center, and compliant with all rules and regulations set by the exam board. We extend our best wishes to all students for their exams.

Advertisement

Click here for detailed instructions.