Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

CISCE to begin ISC class 12th exams 2024 today, check important instructions here

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will begin the Class 12 ISC exams for the year 2024, starting on February 12, 2024.

Nandini Verma
CISCE ISC Exams 2024 Begin Today
CISCE ISC Exams 2024 Begin Today | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will begin the Class 12 ISC exams for the year 2024, starting on February 12, 2024. The examination will kick off with English Paper 1 at 2 PM and will extend until April 3, 2024. The exam duration is three hours, and it is imperative for students to arrive at the examination center at least five minutes before the scheduled start.

CISCE has issued crucial instructions for students participating in the exams. It is mandatory for students to bring their admit cards for entry into the examination hall. The question paper will be distributed to students 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Strict consequences are outlined for any student found engaging in unfair practices during the examination.

Advertisement

While specific guidelines for the exam are not explicitly provided, students are advised to adhere to the exam schedule and follow any instructions given by the exam authorities. Staying informed about official announcements or guidelines from the CISCE board is recommended.

The Class 12 board exams hold significant importance for students as they shape their future academic and career paths. It is essential for students to be well-prepared, punctual in reaching the exam center, and compliant with all rules and regulations set by the exam board. We extend our best wishes to all students for their exams.

Advertisement

Click here for detailed instructions. 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement