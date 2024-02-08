English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

COHSEM Releases Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Datesheet: Class 12 Exams to begin on February 21

The Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Datesheet has been released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, COHSEM. Check timetable here.

Nandini Verma
Manipur Board Exam Date Sheet out
Manipur Board Exam Date Sheet out | Image:PTI
The Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Datesheet has been released by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, COHSEM. The timetable for the Higher Secondary or Class 12 exams is now accessible on the official COHSEM website at cohsem.nic.in.

Commencing on February 21 and concluding on March 23, 2024, the Class 12 board examinations will be conducted for all shifts from 10 am to 1 pm each day. The Higher Secondary examination will kick off with an English paper and conclude with the Elective Languages paper.

As per the official schedule, institutions are required to conduct practical examinations for their students after obtaining prior approval from the Council. These practical exams are scheduled to take place from March 30, 3034, to be completed on or before April 20, 2024.

Manipur Board class 12 date sheet 2024

For additional details, candidates can refer to the official website of COHSEM. The exam dates and corresponding subjects are as follows:

- February 21, 2024: English
- February 24, 2024: MIL (Kom, Manipur, Mao La, Bengali, Hindi, Hmar, Mizo, Nepali, Paite, Vaiphei, Zou, Raugmei, Tangkhul, Thadou-Kuki, Gangte) OR Alternative English
- February 27, 2024: Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
- March 1, 2024: History, Biology
- March 4, 2024: Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
- March 7, 2024: Mathematics
- March 9, 2024: Economics, Anthropology
- March 12, 2024: Human Ecology and Family Sciences
- March 14, 2024: Thang-ta, Engineering Drawing, Sociology
- March 16, 2024: Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics
- March 19, 2024: Geography, Geology
- March 21, 2024: Philosophy, Computer Science
- March 22, 2024: Anthology, Economics
- March 23, 2024: Elective Language (Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English)

To download the datesheet, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official COHSEM website at cohsem.nic.in.
2. Click on the Manipur Board HS Exam 2024 Datesheet link available on the home page.
3. A new PDF file will open, allowing candidates to check the dates.
4. Download the page and keep a hard copy for further reference.

Click here to download official timetable.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 11:03 IST

