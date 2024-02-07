Advertisement

DHSE Kerala model exam 2024: The timetable for the Class 11 and 12 model exams 2024 has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala. According to the Kerala model exam timetable 2024, the plus one and plus two model exams are scheduled to take place from February 15 to February 21, 2024. Students can access the DHSE model exam timetable 2024 on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in. DHSE is set to conduct the Kerala plus two exams 2024 and Kerala plus one exams between March 1 and March 26, 2024.

For subjects without practicals, the exam timings will be from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and 2 pm to 4:45 pm. Exams for subjects with practicals will be held from 9:30 am to 11:45 am and 2 pm to 4:15 pm. Additionally, the biology paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:25 pm, while the music exam is scheduled from 2 pm to 3:45 pm.

Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Time Table 2024: Students will have a cool-off time of 15 minutes in each paper, except for biology, for which they will receive 25 minutes, including 15 minutes for botany and zoology and 10 minutes of preparatory time for zoology.

February 15, 2024: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

February 15, 2024: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

February 16, 2024: Mathematics, Part 3 languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

February 16, 2024: Economics, Electronic Systems

February 19, 2024: Geography, Music, Social work, Geology, Accountancy

February 19, 2024: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature

February 20, 2024: Part 1 English

February 20, 2024: Part 2 languages, Computer Science and Information Technology

February 21, 2024: Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business studies, Communicative English

Kerala Plus One Model Exam Time Table 2024

February 15, 2024: Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information and Technology

February 15, 2024: Part 1 English

February 16, 2024: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English

February 16, 2024: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature

February 19, 2024: Electronic Systems, Economics

February 19, 2024: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy

February 20, 2024: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

February 20, 2024: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology

February 21, 2024: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology