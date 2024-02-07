English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

DHSE Kerala model exam 2024 from February 15, time table for Class 11, 12 released; Check here

The timetable for the Class 11 and 12 model exams 2024 has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala. Exams to begin on Feb15

Nandini Verma
DHSE Kerala model exam 2024 date sheet out
DHSE Kerala model exam 2024 date sheet out | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

DHSE Kerala model exam 2024: The timetable for the Class 11 and 12 model exams 2024 has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala. According to the Kerala model exam timetable 2024, the plus one and plus two model exams are scheduled to take place from February 15 to February 21, 2024. Students can access the DHSE model exam timetable 2024 on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in. DHSE is set to conduct the Kerala plus two exams 2024 and Kerala plus one exams between March 1 and March 26, 2024.

For subjects without practicals, the exam timings will be from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and 2 pm to 4:45 pm. Exams for subjects with practicals will be held from 9:30 am to 11:45 am and 2 pm to 4:15 pm. Additionally, the biology paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:25 pm, while the music exam is scheduled from 2 pm to 3:45 pm.

Advertisement

Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Time Table 2024: Students will have a cool-off time of 15 minutes in each paper, except for biology, for which they will receive 25 minutes, including 15 minutes for botany and zoology and 10 minutes of preparatory time for zoology.

  • February 15, 2024: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
  • February 15, 2024: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
  • February 16, 2024: Mathematics, Part 3 languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
  • February 16, 2024: Economics, Electronic Systems
  • February 19, 2024: Geography, Music, Social work, Geology, Accountancy
  • February 19, 2024: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
  • February 20, 2024: Part 1 English
  • February 20, 2024: Part 2 languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
  • February 21, 2024: Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business studies, Communicative English

Kerala Plus One Model Exam Time Table 2024

  • February 15, 2024: Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information and Technology
  • February 15, 2024: Part 1 English
  • February 16, 2024: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
  • February 16, 2024: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature
  • February 19, 2024: Electronic Systems, Economics
  • February 19, 2024: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
  • February 20, 2024: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
  • February 20, 2024: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
  • February 21, 2024: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Telugu-Tamil Inscription on 17th Century Lamppost Reveals Historic Facts

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Russia to Buy Bananas From India | All You Need to Know About The Deal

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  4. How did Rishabh Pant has better Test ranking than Rohit Sharma?

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  5. Fighter Makers Say It Was A 'No Brainer' Picking Hrithik Roshan

    Entertainment34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement