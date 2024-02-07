Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:38 IST
DHSE Kerala model exam 2024 from February 15, time table for Class 11, 12 released; Check here
The timetable for the Class 11 and 12 model exams 2024 has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala. Exams to begin on Feb15
- Education
- 2 min read
Advertisement
DHSE Kerala model exam 2024: The timetable for the Class 11 and 12 model exams 2024 has been released by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala. According to the Kerala model exam timetable 2024, the plus one and plus two model exams are scheduled to take place from February 15 to February 21, 2024. Students can access the DHSE model exam timetable 2024 on the official website dhsekerala.gov.in. DHSE is set to conduct the Kerala plus two exams 2024 and Kerala plus one exams between March 1 and March 26, 2024.
For subjects without practicals, the exam timings will be from 9:30 am to 12:15 pm and 2 pm to 4:45 pm. Exams for subjects with practicals will be held from 9:30 am to 11:45 am and 2 pm to 4:15 pm. Additionally, the biology paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:25 pm, while the music exam is scheduled from 2 pm to 3:45 pm.
Advertisement
Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Time Table 2024: Students will have a cool-off time of 15 minutes in each paper, except for biology, for which they will receive 25 minutes, including 15 minutes for botany and zoology and 10 minutes of preparatory time for zoology.
- February 15, 2024: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
- February 15, 2024: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
- February 16, 2024: Mathematics, Part 3 languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
- February 16, 2024: Economics, Electronic Systems
- February 19, 2024: Geography, Music, Social work, Geology, Accountancy
- February 19, 2024: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
- February 20, 2024: Part 1 English
- February 20, 2024: Part 2 languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
- February 21, 2024: Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business studies, Communicative English
Kerala Plus One Model Exam Time Table 2024
- February 15, 2024: Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information and Technology
- February 15, 2024: Part 1 English
- February 16, 2024: Chemistry, History, Islamic History & Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
- February 16, 2024: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature
- February 19, 2024: Electronic Systems, Economics
- February 19, 2024: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
- February 20, 2024: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics
- February 20, 2024: Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
- February 21, 2024: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
Advertisement
Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:38 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.