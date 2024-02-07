English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Goa Board class 10th Timetable 2024 revised for THESE papers, check final date sheet here

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the revised and final schedule for the Goa Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2024.

Nandini Verma
Goa Board Exam 2024 date sheet revised.
Goa Board Exam 2024 date sheet revised. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the revised and final schedule for the Goa Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the year 2024. Notably, the Goa HSSC Class 12 mathematics exam date has been rescheduled to March 15, as indicated in the updated timetable. 

The Goa Board SSC exams for the academic year 2024 are scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 23, while the HSSC board exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 12. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will commence at 9:30 am and conclude at 11:30 am. It is important to note that late arrivals beyond half an hour after the start of the exam will not be permitted.

Advertisement

The practical exam for the Goa Class 12 board, applicable to the general stream, and the audit for the vocational stream will commence on February 1. The board has announced the postponement of certain exams, including "Mathematics Level II (Basic Mathematics)" for English (2024), Marathi (2025), and Urdu (2026) Mediums. Additionally, the board has specified that "Desk Top Publishing (1150)(CWSN) and all Pre Vocational subjects" will now be conducted until April 23, 2024. Students can find the Goa Class 10 board exam 2024 final date sheet below:

Goa Board Exam 2024: Class 10th Timetable 

DatesSubject Name
April 1First Language: 1) English (1111) 2) Marathi (1112) 3) Urdu (1113) First Language (Cwsn): 1) Functional English F.L. (2115) 2) Functional Marathi F.L.(2114)
April 2Second Language - Hindi Second Language Composite Hindi-Sanskrit Hindi-Arabic Second Language (CWSN) Functional Hindi S. L.
April 3Home Vegetable Gardens
April 4Third Language English Konkani Marathi Urdu Sanskrit Kannada Arabic French Portuguese Third Language (CWSN) Functional English T.L. Functional Konkani T.L. Functional Marathi T.L.
April 5Fundamentals of Bakery
April 6Social Science Paper 1 History and Political Science
April 8Social Science Paper 1 English Medium Marathi Medium Urdu Medium Geography and Economics English medium Marathi medium Geography and economics with communication
April 10Tailoring and Cutting (M)
April 12Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) English Medium Marathi Medium Urdu Medium
April 13Automobile (S-1072) IT/ ITeS (S-1073) Retail (S-1075) Beauty and Wellness (S-1078) Apparel (S-1079) Construction (S-1080) Agriculture (Paddy Farming) (S-1081) Telecommunication (S-1085) Logistic (S-1086) Tourism and Hospitality (S-1089) Electronics (S-1094) Agriculture (Solanaceous crop) (S-1091) Plumbing (S-1092) Health Care (S-1095) Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (S-1096) Astronomy S (2093)
April 15Science General Science (CWSN)
April 16Basic Floriculture
April 18Data processing
April 19Basic cookery
April 20Drawing and painting
April 22Mathematics Level II (Basic Mathematics) Mathematics (CWSN) - Everyday Mathematics (E)
April 23Pre-vocational subjects Electronics Cookery Garment Cutting Sewing Food Processing Bakery Horticulture (E) Fine Art
Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  3. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News37 minutes ago

  5. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement