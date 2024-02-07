Advertisement

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released the revised and final schedule for the Goa Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the year 2024. Notably, the Goa HSSC Class 12 mathematics exam date has been rescheduled to March 15, as indicated in the updated timetable.

The Goa Board SSC exams for the academic year 2024 are scheduled to take place from April 1 to April 23, while the HSSC board exams will be conducted from February 28 to March 12. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will commence at 9:30 am and conclude at 11:30 am. It is important to note that late arrivals beyond half an hour after the start of the exam will not be permitted.

Advertisement

The practical exam for the Goa Class 12 board, applicable to the general stream, and the audit for the vocational stream will commence on February 1. The board has announced the postponement of certain exams, including "Mathematics Level II (Basic Mathematics)" for English (2024), Marathi (2025), and Urdu (2026) Mediums. Additionally, the board has specified that "Desk Top Publishing (1150)(CWSN) and all Pre Vocational subjects" will now be conducted until April 23, 2024. Students can find the Goa Class 10 board exam 2024 final date sheet below:

Goa Board Exam 2024: Class 10th Timetable

Dates Subject Name April 1 First Language: 1) English (1111) 2) Marathi (1112) 3) Urdu (1113) First Language (Cwsn): 1) Functional English F.L. (2115) 2) Functional Marathi F.L.(2114) April 2 Second Language - Hindi Second Language Composite Hindi-Sanskrit Hindi-Arabic Second Language (CWSN) Functional Hindi S. L. April 3 Home Vegetable Gardens April 4 Third Language English Konkani Marathi Urdu Sanskrit Kannada Arabic French Portuguese Third Language (CWSN) Functional English T.L. Functional Konkani T.L. Functional Marathi T.L. April 5 Fundamentals of Bakery April 6 Social Science Paper 1 History and Political Science April 8 Social Science Paper 1 English Medium Marathi Medium Urdu Medium Geography and Economics English medium Marathi medium Geography and economics with communication April 10 Tailoring and Cutting (M) April 12 Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) English Medium Marathi Medium Urdu Medium April 13 Automobile (S-1072) IT/ ITeS (S-1073) Retail (S-1075) Beauty and Wellness (S-1078) Apparel (S-1079) Construction (S-1080) Agriculture (Paddy Farming) (S-1081) Telecommunication (S-1085) Logistic (S-1086) Tourism and Hospitality (S-1089) Electronics (S-1094) Agriculture (Solanaceous crop) (S-1091) Plumbing (S-1092) Health Care (S-1095) Banking, Financial Service & Insurance (S-1096) Astronomy S (2093) April 15 Science General Science (CWSN) April 16 Basic Floriculture April 18 Data processing April 19 Basic cookery April 20 Drawing and painting April 22 Mathematics Level II (Basic Mathematics) Mathematics (CWSN) - Everyday Mathematics (E) April 23 Pre-vocational subjects Electronics Cookery Garment Cutting Sewing Food Processing Bakery Horticulture (E) Fine Art