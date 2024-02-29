Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Gujarat SSC Exam 2024: GSEB Releases Class 10th Admit Cards, Here's How to Download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB or GSHSEB) has released the hall tickets for the upcoming SSC (Class 10) board examinations.

Nandini Verma
Laptop
Laptop | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB or GSHSEB) has released the hall tickets for the upcoming SSC (Class 10) board examinations slated for March 2024. Aspiring candidates can access their Gujarat SSC exam hall tickets via the official board website, gseb.org. To download the GSEB SSC hall tickets, students must provide their school index number and the mobile number or email address registered with the board.

Here's a step-by-step guide to download GSEB SSC hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official board website, gseb.org.

 Step 2: Locate and click on the SSC hall ticket download link. 

Step 3: Input your school index number (e.g., 50.0001). 

Step 4: Enter the mobile number or email ID linked to your board registration. 

Step 5: Click on the login button to receive a One Time Password (OTP) on your registered email ID or mobile number. 

Step 6: Download and save the hall tickets.

Direct link to download. 

It's crucial to note that individual hall tickets cannot be downloaded directly from the board website. Students are advised to collect them from their respective schools.

In case of any discrepancies regarding the subjects or other details, schools have been instructed to contact the Secondary Branch of the Board's office in Gandhinagar with the necessary documentation for resolution.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 14:34 IST

