Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Haryana Board class 12th exam date sheet 2024 revised, some papers preponed; Here's new timetable

Haryana Board of School Education has issued a revised date sheet for the Senior Secondary (XII) Annual Examination-2024. Check new HBSE timetable here.

Nandini Verma
Haryana Board Class 12th Exam Date Sheet revised
Haryana Board Class 12th Exam Date Sheet revised | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Haryana Board of School Education has issued a revised date sheet for the Senior Secondary (XII) Annual Examination-2024. The revision applies to various categories of students, including Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, Compartment, Additional, Improvement, and Mercy Chance candidates. The date for the examination of Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant, both from Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul and Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, has been rescheduled. The exam, originally slated for March 30, will now take place on March 16. 

Direct link to download HBSE class 12th revised date sheet 2024 

Haryana Board class 12th date sheet 2024 revised

DAY, DATE AND TIMESUBJECT CODESUBJECT NAME
Tuesday, 27th February 2024906Computer Science
-930IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
Wednesday, 28th February 2024--
-932Retail (NSQF)
-926Automotive (NSQF)
-930IT-ITES (NSQF)
-973Healthcare (NSQF)
-971Physical Education (NSQF)
-969Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
-976Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF)
-974Agriculture (NSQF)
-975Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
-978Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (NSQF)
-980Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF)
-917Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi
-919Office Secretary ship and Stenography in English
--12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-1203Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul)
-1206Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)
Friday, 01st March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-526Sanskrit
-529Urdu
--12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
-871Bio-Technology
Monday, 04th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-856Chemistry
-903Accountancy
-598Public Administration
Tuesday, 05th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
-815Agriculture
-588Philosophy
Wednesday, 06th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-502Hindi Core
-523Hindi Elective
-503English Special for Foreign Student in Lieu of Hindi Core
Monday, 11th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-850Physics
-576Economics
Wednesday, 13th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-573Political Science
Thursday, 14th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
-822Home Science
Saturday, 16th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-532Punjabi
-1201Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul)
-1204Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)
Monday, 18th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-579Geography
Wednesday, 20th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
-806Physical Education
Friday, 22nd March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-501English Core
-520English Elective
Wednesday, 27th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-835Mathematics
Thursday, 28th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-585Sociology
-911Entrepreneurship
Friday, 29th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
-638Music Hindustani Vocal
-645Music Hindustani Instruction Melodie
-652Music Hindustani Percussion (Tabla)
-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM 
-900Business Studies
Saturday, 30th March 2024-12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
-770Fine Arts
Monday, 01st April 2024-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
-570History
-865Biology
Tuesday, 02nd April 2024-12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
-828Military Science
-700Dance
-12:30 PM to 03:30 PM 
-592Psychology
-1202Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul)
-1205Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)

 

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Specially Abled candidates with physical disabilities (Visual Impairment, Hearing Impairment, Permanent Physical Impairment of Extremities such as Hand, Foot, etc., Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia, Dyspraxia, Developmental aphasia) will be provided with the services of an amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.
  2. Candidates must produce a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph to appear in the examination.
  3. Calculators and Mobile Phones are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall; any violation will result in U.M.C. registration.
  4. In case of emergency, candidates can contact on Whatsapp No. 8816840349 or PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Secondary Branch-167, HOS Branch-394, Conduct Branch 161 & 175).
  5. All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centers shall be strictly adhered to by the candidates.
  6. Candidates must follow all instructions given in Admit Card.
  7. Candidates to bring their own log table & Pencil for map work.
Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

