Haryana Board class 12th exam date sheet 2024 revised, some papers preponed; Here's new timetable

Haryana Board of School Education has issued a revised date sheet for the Senior Secondary (XII) Annual Examination-2024. The revision applies to various categories of students, including Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, Compartment, Additional, Improvement, and Mercy Chance candidates. The date for the examination of Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant, both from Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul and Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, has been rescheduled. The exam, originally slated for March 30, will now take place on March 16.

DAY, DATE AND TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME Tuesday, 27th February 2024 906 Computer Science - 930 IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only) Wednesday, 28th February 2024 - - - 932 Retail (NSQF) - 926 Automotive (NSQF) - 930 IT-ITES (NSQF) - 973 Healthcare (NSQF) - 971 Physical Education (NSQF) - 969 Beauty & Wellness (NSQF) - 976 Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF) - 974 Agriculture (NSQF) - 975 Media & Entertainment (NSQF) - 978 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (NSQF) - 980 Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF) - 917 Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi - 919 Office Secretary ship and Stenography in English - - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 1203 Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul) - 1206 Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth) Friday, 01st March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 526 Sanskrit - 529 Urdu - - 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM - 871 Bio-Technology Monday, 04th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 856 Chemistry - 903 Accountancy - 598 Public Administration Tuesday, 05th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM - 815 Agriculture - 588 Philosophy Wednesday, 06th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 502 Hindi Core - 523 Hindi Elective - 503 English Special for Foreign Student in Lieu of Hindi Core Monday, 11th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 850 Physics - 576 Economics Wednesday, 13th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 573 Political Science Thursday, 14th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM - 822 Home Science Saturday, 16th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 532 Punjabi - 1201 Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul) - 1204 Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth) Monday, 18th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 579 Geography Wednesday, 20th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM - 806 Physical Education Friday, 22nd March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 501 English Core - 520 English Elective Wednesday, 27th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 835 Mathematics Thursday, 28th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 585 Sociology - 911 Entrepreneurship Friday, 29th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM - 638 Music Hindustani Vocal - 645 Music Hindustani Instruction Melodie - 652 Music Hindustani Percussion (Tabla) - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 900 Business Studies Saturday, 30th March 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM - 770 Fine Arts Monday, 01st April 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 570 History - 865 Biology Tuesday, 02nd April 2024 - 12:30 PM to 03:00 PM - 828 Military Science - 700 Dance - 12:30 PM to 03:30 PM - 592 Psychology - 1202 Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul) - 1205 Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS:

Specially Abled candidates with physical disabilities (Visual Impairment, Hearing Impairment, Permanent Physical Impairment of Extremities such as Hand, Foot, etc., Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia, Dyspraxia, Developmental aphasia) will be provided with the services of an amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper. Candidates must produce a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph to appear in the examination. Calculators and Mobile Phones are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall; any violation will result in U.M.C. registration. In case of emergency, candidates can contact on Whatsapp No. 8816840349 or PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Secondary Branch-167, HOS Branch-394, Conduct Branch 161 & 175). All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centers shall be strictly adhered to by the candidates. Candidates must follow all instructions given in Admit Card. Candidates to bring their own log table & Pencil for map work.