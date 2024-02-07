Updated January 25th, 2024 at 11:42 IST
Haryana Board class 12th exam date sheet 2024 revised, some papers preponed; Here's new timetable
Haryana Board of School Education has issued a revised date sheet for the Senior Secondary (XII) Annual Examination-2024. Check new HBSE timetable here.
Haryana Board of School Education has issued a revised date sheet for the Senior Secondary (XII) Annual Examination-2024. The revision applies to various categories of students, including Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, Compartment, Additional, Improvement, and Mercy Chance candidates. The date for the examination of Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant, both from Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul and Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, has been rescheduled. The exam, originally slated for March 30, will now take place on March 16.
Direct link to download HBSE class 12th revised date sheet 2024
Haryana Board class 12th date sheet 2024 revised
|DAY, DATE AND TIME
|SUBJECT CODE
|SUBJECT NAME
|Tuesday, 27th February 2024
|906
|Computer Science
|-
|930
|IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
|Wednesday, 28th February 2024
|-
|-
|-
|932
|Retail (NSQF)
|-
|926
|Automotive (NSQF)
|-
|930
|IT-ITES (NSQF)
|-
|973
|Healthcare (NSQF)
|-
|971
|Physical Education (NSQF)
|-
|969
|Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
|-
|976
|Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF)
|-
|974
|Agriculture (NSQF)
|-
|975
|Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
|-
|978
|Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (NSQF)
|-
|980
|Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF)
|-
|917
|Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi
|-
|919
|Office Secretary ship and Stenography in English
|-
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|1203
|Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul)
|-
|1206
|Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)
|Friday, 01st March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|526
|Sanskrit
|-
|529
|Urdu
|-
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
|-
|871
|Bio-Technology
|Monday, 04th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|856
|Chemistry
|-
|903
|Accountancy
|-
|598
|Public Administration
|Tuesday, 05th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
|-
|815
|Agriculture
|-
|588
|Philosophy
|Wednesday, 06th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|502
|Hindi Core
|-
|523
|Hindi Elective
|-
|503
|English Special for Foreign Student in Lieu of Hindi Core
|Monday, 11th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|850
|Physics
|-
|576
|Economics
|Wednesday, 13th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|573
|Political Science
|Thursday, 14th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
|-
|822
|Home Science
|Saturday, 16th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|532
|Punjabi
|-
|1201
|Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul)
|-
|1204
|Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)
|Monday, 18th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|579
|Geography
|Wednesday, 20th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
|-
|806
|Physical Education
|Friday, 22nd March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|501
|English Core
|-
|520
|English Elective
|Wednesday, 27th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|835
|Mathematics
|Thursday, 28th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|585
|Sociology
|-
|911
|Entrepreneurship
|Friday, 29th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
|-
|638
|Music Hindustani Vocal
|-
|645
|Music Hindustani Instruction Melodie
|-
|652
|Music Hindustani Percussion (Tabla)
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|900
|Business Studies
|Saturday, 30th March 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
|-
|770
|Fine Arts
|Monday, 01st April 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|570
|History
|-
|865
|Biology
|Tuesday, 02nd April 2024
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:00 PM
|-
|828
|Military Science
|-
|700
|Dance
|-
|12:30 PM to 03:30 PM
|-
|592
|Psychology
|-
|1202
|Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul)
|-
|1205
|Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)
IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS:
- Specially Abled candidates with physical disabilities (Visual Impairment, Hearing Impairment, Permanent Physical Impairment of Extremities such as Hand, Foot, etc., Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia, Dyspraxia, Developmental aphasia) will be provided with the services of an amanuensis and an extra time of 20 minutes per hour for answering each paper.
- Candidates must produce a valid Admit Card with a scanned photograph to appear in the examination.
- Calculators and Mobile Phones are strictly prohibited in the Examination Hall; any violation will result in U.M.C. registration.
- In case of emergency, candidates can contact on Whatsapp No. 8816840349 or PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176 (Ext. Secondary Branch-167, HOS Branch-394, Conduct Branch 161 & 175).
- All instructions issued while appearing in Examination Centers shall be strictly adhered to by the candidates.
- Candidates must follow all instructions given in Admit Card.
- Candidates to bring their own log table & Pencil for map work.
Published January 25th, 2024 at 11:42 IST
