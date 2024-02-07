Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:05 IST
HPBOSE class 10th, 12th date sheet revised again, check new exam dates here
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has made further amendments to the Class 10 and 12 board exam dates for the academic session 2023-24.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has made further amendments to the Class 10 and 12 board exam dates for the academic session 2023-24. The revised schedule indicates that HPBOSE 10th exams 2024 will take place from March 2 to March 21, while the Himachal Pradesh 12th board exams 2024 are now scheduled from March 1 to March 28.
In an official notice, HPBOSE stated, "Making a partial amendment in the interest of the students, it is notified that the annual examination, compartment/category improvement/additional subject examinations of the candidates of 10th and 12th class regular (regular) and state open school (SOS) of the academic session 2023-24 will be held as follows."
HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th date sheets 2024 revised
Class 10:
- Exam Dates: March 2, 2024, to March 21, 2024
- Timings: 8:45 am to 12 noon
Class 12:
- Exam Dates: March 1, 2024, to March 28, 2024
- Timings: 8:45 am to 12 noon
Rescheduled Exam Dates and Subjects for HPBOSE 10th:
- March 2, 2024: Mathematics
- March 5, 2024: Social Science
- March 7, 2024: Hindi
- March 9, 2024: Music (Vocal)
- March 11, 2024: Instrumental Music
- March 12, 2024: Computer Science
- March 13, 2024: Home Science
- March 14, 2024: Arts-A, Commerce, Economics, NSQF
- March 16, 2024: English
- March 18, 2024: Financial Literacy
- March 19, 2024: Science and Technology
- March 21, 2024: Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu
Rescheduled Exam Dates and Subjects for HPBOSE 12th:
- March 1, 2024: English
- March 2, 2024: Music (Hindustani Vocal/Instrumental Melodic/Percussion)
- March 4, 2024: Political Science
- March 5, 2024: Financial Literacy (NSE)
- March 6, 2024: Business Studies, Chemistry
- March 7, 2024: Sanskrit
- March 9, 2024: Sociology
- March 11, 2024: Accountancy and Physics
- March 12, 2024: History
- March 13, 2024: Psychology
- March 14, 2024: Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)
- March 15, 2024: Biology
- March 16, 2024: Hindi, Urdu
- March 18, 2024: Geography
- March 19, 2024: Philosophy
- March 20, 2024: Mathematics
- March 21, 2024: Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and Applied Arts (Commercial Arts)
- March 22, 2024: Dance (Kathak/Bharatnatyam)
- March 23, 2024: Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF (All exams)
- March 26, 2024: Economics
- March 27, 2024: French
- March 28, 2024: Public Administration
HPBOSE has also announced that Class 10 and 12 practical exams for 2024 will be conducted from February 21 to February 29. Students are advised to contact their school heads on or before February 20 for subject-wise exam dates and timings.
