HPBOSE class 10th, 12th date sheet revised again, check new exam dates here

Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has made further amendments to the Class 10 and 12 board exam dates for the academic session 2023-24. The revised schedule indicates that HPBOSE 10th exams 2024 will take place from March 2 to March 21, while the Himachal Pradesh 12th board exams 2024 are now scheduled from March 1 to March 28.

In an official notice, HPBOSE stated, "Making a partial amendment in the interest of the students, it is notified that the annual examination, compartment/category improvement/additional subject examinations of the candidates of 10th and 12th class regular (regular) and state open school (SOS) of the academic session 2023-24 will be held as follows."

Advertisement

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th date sheets 2024 revised

Class 10:

Advertisement

Exam Dates: March 2, 2024, to March 21, 2024

Timings: 8:45 am to 12 noon

Class 12:

Advertisement

Exam Dates: March 1, 2024, to March 28, 2024

Timings: 8:45 am to 12 noon

Rescheduled Exam Dates and Subjects for HPBOSE 10th:

March 2, 2024: Mathematics

Mathematics March 5, 2024: Social Science

Social Science March 7, 2024: Hindi

Hindi March 9, 2024: Music (Vocal)

Music (Vocal) March 11, 2024: Instrumental Music

Instrumental Music March 12, 2024: Computer Science

Computer Science March 13, 2024: Home Science

Home Science March 14, 2024: Arts-A, Commerce, Economics, NSQF

Arts-A, Commerce, Economics, NSQF March 16, 2024: English

English March 18, 2024: Financial Literacy

Financial Literacy March 19, 2024: Science and Technology

Science and Technology March 21, 2024: Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu

Rescheduled Exam Dates and Subjects for HPBOSE 12th:

March 1, 2024: English

English March 2, 2024: Music (Hindustani Vocal/Instrumental Melodic/Percussion)

Music (Hindustani Vocal/Instrumental Melodic/Percussion) March 4, 2024: Political Science

Political Science March 5, 2024: Financial Literacy (NSE)

Financial Literacy (NSE) March 6, 2024: Business Studies, Chemistry

Business Studies, Chemistry March 7, 2024: Sanskrit

Sanskrit March 9, 2024: Sociology

Sociology March 11, 2024: Accountancy and Physics

Accountancy and Physics March 12, 2024: History

History March 13, 2024: Psychology

Psychology March 14, 2024: Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)

Human Ecology & Family Science (H.Sc) March 15, 2024: Biology

Biology March 16, 2024: Hindi, Urdu

Hindi, Urdu March 18, 2024: Geography

Geography March 19, 2024: Philosophy

Philosophy March 20, 2024: Mathematics

Mathematics March 21, 2024: Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and Applied Arts (Commercial Arts)

Fine Arts Painting, Graphic and Applied Arts (Commercial Arts) March 22, 2024: Dance (Kathak/Bharatnatyam)

Dance (Kathak/Bharatnatyam) March 23, 2024: Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF (All exams)

Physical Education, Yoga, Computer Science, NSQF (All exams) March 26, 2024: Economics

Economics March 27, 2024: French

French March 28, 2024: Public Administration

HPBOSE has also announced that Class 10 and 12 practical exams for 2024 will be conducted from February 21 to February 29. Students are advised to contact their school heads on or before February 20 for subject-wise exam dates and timings.