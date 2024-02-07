Advertisement

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have released the revised schedule for the Karnataka 1st PUC exams 2024. According to the updated Karnataka 1st PUC time table 2024, the exams are set to commence on February 12. Students can access the Karnataka 1st PUC time table 2024 on the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Class 11 board exams 2024 are scheduled to take place from February 12 to 27. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from February 13 to 28. The examination sessions will run from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, with some papers conducted from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm.The exam will commence with Kannada and Arabic papers on February 12, followed by various subjects on subsequent dates.

How to download the Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024:

Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the link 'February 2024 1st PUC time table 2024' in the latest news section. The Karnataka PUC 1st-year exam time table 2024 PDF will be displayed. Check the exam dates and download the PDF for future reference.

Karnataka 1st PUC revised timetable 2024

February 13: Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science

Candidates are advised to follow the official website for any updates and changes in the schedule.