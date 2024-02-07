Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Karnataka class 11 exam 2024 preponed, check revised KSEAB 1st PUC timetable here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have released the revised schedule for the Karnataka 1st PUC exams 2024. Check revised date sheet.

Nandini Verma
Students writing board exams
File image of students writing board exams | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have released the revised schedule for the Karnataka 1st PUC exams 2024. According to the updated Karnataka 1st PUC time table 2024, the exams are set to commence on February 12. Students can access the Karnataka 1st PUC time table 2024 on the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Class 11 board exams 2024 are scheduled to take place from February 12 to 27. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from February 13 to 28.  The examination sessions will run from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, with some papers conducted from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm.The exam will commence with Kannada and Arabic papers on February 12, followed by various subjects on subsequent dates.

How to download the Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2024:

  1. Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link 'February 2024 1st PUC time table 2024' in the latest news section.
  3. The Karnataka PUC 1st-year exam time table 2024 PDF will be displayed.
  4. Check the exam dates and download the PDF for future reference.

Karnataka 1st PUC revised timetable 2024

  • February 13: Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science
  • February 14: Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics, and Education
  • February 15: Political Science and Statistics
  • February 17: Geography and Biology
  • February 19: English
  • February 20: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, and Home Science
  • February 21: Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
  • February 22: Economics
  • February 23: Hindi
  • February 24: History and Physics
  • February 26: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, and French
  • February 27: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty, and Wellness

Candidates are advised to follow the official website for any updates and changes in the schedule.

