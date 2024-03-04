Advertisement

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is all set to commence the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 board exams 2024 starting from March 4. The Kerala SSLC exams 2024 will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM or 12.15 PM, based on the subject.

Students appearing for the Kerala SSLC exams 2024 will sit for the first language part 1 paper, covering a range of languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (academic), and Arabic Oriental. The exams are scheduled to continue until March 25.

To enter the examination hall, students are required to carry their admit cards along with a valid photo identity card. It is advised for candidates to reach the exam centers at least one hour before the commencement of the board exams.

Important Instructions

As the Kerala SSLC exams 2024 approach, candidates are urged to meticulously check the exam dates and timings to prevent any inconvenience. It is crucial for candidates to reach the exam center at least 60 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the exam.

To gain entry into the examination hall, candidates must carry the KBPE SSLC admit card 2024, as it is a vital document. Without the admit card, candidates will not be permitted inside the exam hall.

Moreover, candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying any electronic devices such as mobile phones and calculators into the exam hall. Any violation of this rule may result in serious consequences, including being barred from appearing in subsequent exams.

During the examination, candidates will be allotted 15 minutes to carefully read the question paper. It is advised to read all the questions attentively and answer them thoughtfully. Remember, the use of any unfair means during the exam can lead to severe penalties. As you prepare for the Kerala SSLC exams, adherence to these guidelines will contribute to a smooth and successful examination process.

