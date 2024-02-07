Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Hall Ticket 2024, which is now available on its official website, mahahsscboard.in. As per the Board's notification, individuals can download the admit cards by accessing the school login portal on the official website. The notification emphasizes that the online admit cards for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination in March 2024, applicable to all secondary schools affiliated with the MSBSHSE, Pune, are now accessible through the school login section.

According to the notice, hall tickets are available for download by schools, and students will receive their admit cards from their respective schools in due course. The notification mentions that on January 31, hall tickets for the March 2024 Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination for all secondary schools will be made available online on the board's website, www.mahahsscboard.in. The download can be initiated through the school login starting January 31, 2024. In case of technical difficulties, secondary schools are advised to contact the Divisional Board.

Advertisement

How to download the Maharashtra SSC admit card

Visit the official MSBSHSE website at mahahsscboard.in. Click on the "Maharashtra Board SSC Admit Card 2024" link on the homepage. Enter the required login details on the new page. Click "Submit," and the admit card will be displayed. Review the details and download the admit card. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

Important Instructions

Additionally, the MSBSHSE has issued guidelines for schools regarding the upcoming board exam admit cards:

Advertisement

- All secondary schools in every divisional board will conduct the 10th examination in March 2024, and online admit cards need to be printed and distributed to students by school authorities.

- No separate fee should be charged to students for printing the hall ticket online. The printed and signed admit cards must be verified by the headmaster.

- Corrections related to subject and medium changes on the Maharashtra SSC 2024 hall ticket should be made by contacting the divisional board.

- Schools are responsible for rectifying errors related to the photo, signature, student's name, date of birth, and place of birth on the hall ticket. Copies of corrections should be promptly sent to the divisional board.

- In case of a defective photo, schools should affix the student's photo and have it signed by the concerned Principal.

- If a student loses the admit card, the respective secondary schools should issue a reprint, clearly marking it as "Duplicate" in red ink.

The notice concludes by urging all stakeholders, including students, parents, teachers, principals, and secondary schools participating in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination in March 2024, to adhere to the provided instructions.