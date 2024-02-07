English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Nagaland Board cancels mid-term exams for classes 8, 9 from this year

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has recently declared that, starting from the academic year 2024, there will be no mid-term exam for Class 8, 9.

Nandini Verma
NBSE mid-term exam cancelled for classes 8, 9
NBSE mid-term exam cancelled for classes 8, 9 | Image:PTI
The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has recently declared that, starting from the academic year 2024, there will be no mid-term examinations for Classes 8 and 9. This decision follows the successful completion of phase 1 and phase 2 exams for both classes in September and December 2023. The objective is to maximize teaching days and transition towards a semester-based educational structure, aligning with the principles outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020.

Under the new guidelines, students are required to achieve the minimum qualifying marks or grades in aggregate, combining results from both phase 1 and phase 2, to progress to the next class.

To implement this change, the NBSE has instructed institutions to record marks in the Pupil Cumulative Record (PCR) as follows: Phase-I marks in the First Evaluation Column, Phase-II marks in the Second Evaluation Column, and the consolidated marks of Phase-I & II in the Third Evaluation Column.

Regarding the final results for NBSE Class 8 and 9, the board notes that 72 schools in the state are yet to upload the results. These schools are urged to submit the results (Form 29 and 33 CSV) on the portal nbsenl.edu.in/schoollogin by January 20, 2024. Failure to comply will result in the respective school's results being considered as nil. It's important to note that results shared via email will not be accepted.

During the phase 2 exams, NBSE Class 8 students were assessed in social sciences, English, mathematics, grammar, Hindi, while Class 9 students were evaluated in social sciences, English, mathematics, Tenyidie, Ao, Sumi (Siitsah), Lotha, Hindi, Bengali, alternative English, sixth, and vocational subjects.

Last July, the state government requested permission from the Centre to continue using English as the medium of instruction in schools instead of mother tongue. Nagaland comprises 17 recognized major Naga tribes, each with its own language, and there is no officially declared common dialect. Despite this linguistic diversity, Indian English remains the official language of the state.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

