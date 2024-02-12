English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Odisha HSC class 10th admit card 2024 released, here's how to download

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has issued the admit card for the Odisha High School Certificate or Class 10 Board Exam 2024.

Nandini Verma
Odisha HSC admit card 2024 out
Odisha HSC admit card 2024 out | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has issued the admit card for the Odisha High School Certificate or Class 10 Board Exam 2024. An estimated 5,51,611 students are anticipated to participate in the examination, which is scheduled to take place across 2991 centers from February 20 to March 05. To obtain the admit card, school administrators should visit the official website of BSE Odisha, click on the Class 10 admit card link, input the school code and password, and proceed to download the admit card. Students are required to bring their admit cards to the examination hall, and only school authorities have the authorization to download the admit cards from the official website. In a bid to ensure the fair conduct of the examination, the board has also announced the implementation of AI-powered cameras. 

How to download Odisha class 10th admit card 2024

For the Odisha Class 10 admit card download, school administrators can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in
2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for Class 10 admit card
3. Enter the school code and password
4. The Odisha HSC admit card will be displayed on the screen
5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

7 minutes ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

10 minutes ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

14 minutes ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

21 minutes ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

27 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

33 minutes ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

7 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

19 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

19 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

19 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. जयंत ने पकड़ा BJP का हाथ! RLD नेता बोले- अखिलेश का खाता नहीं खुलने देंगे

    7 minutes ago

  2. 'WE WILL LOSE but...': Stump mic catches Tiwari's encouraging words

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | Mamata Govt Cornered as Sandeshkhali Turns Into Battlefield

    Politics News10 minutes ago

  4. Fighter Box Office: Film Struggles To Cross ₹200 Crore Mark in India

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Know how Gmail will reduce spam emails

    Web Stories14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement