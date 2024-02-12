Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has issued the admit card for the Odisha High School Certificate or Class 10 Board Exam 2024. An estimated 5,51,611 students are anticipated to participate in the examination, which is scheduled to take place across 2991 centers from February 20 to March 05. To obtain the admit card, school administrators should visit the official website of BSE Odisha, click on the Class 10 admit card link, input the school code and password, and proceed to download the admit card. Students are required to bring their admit cards to the examination hall, and only school authorities have the authorization to download the admit cards from the official website. In a bid to ensure the fair conduct of the examination, the board has also announced the implementation of AI-powered cameras.

How to download Odisha class 10th admit card 2024

For the Odisha Class 10 admit card download, school administrators can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in

2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for Class 10 admit card

3. Enter the school code and password

4. The Odisha HSC admit card will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference