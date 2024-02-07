Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has issued a crucial update regarding the eligibility criteria for the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2024. As per the announcement, students who are 16 years or older as of March 1, 2024, will not be permitted to register for the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2024.

The registration process for RBSE Class 8 exams 2024 has already commenced on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline for registration is set for January 31. Anticipated in February, the RBSE Class 8 admit cards are mandatory for students on the exam day. Failure to present the admit card and school identity card will result in candidates being barred from the RBSE board exams in 2024.

Advertisement

Students with mental or physical challenges and learning impairments participating in the RBSE Class 8 exams 2024 will receive an additional hour to complete their papers. Additionally, 15 minutes will be allocated before the commencement of the RBSE Class 8 board exams for students to read the questions and instructions on the question paper.

The schedule for the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2024 has not yet been disclosed, and the Rajasthan board is expected to release the timetable post the January 31 registration deadline. The exams are projected to take place in March, and students will be able to download the RBSE Class 8 date sheet 2024 in PDF format from the official websites rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Advertisement

For the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2024, the grading system is as follows:

- Grade A+: 91 to 100 marks

- Grade A: 76 to 90 marks

- Grade B: 61 to 75 marks

- Grade C: 41 to 60 marks

- Grade D: 0 to 40 marks