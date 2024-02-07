English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Rajasthan Board announces age limit for RBSE class 8 exam registration, check here

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has issued a crucial update regarding the eligibility criteria for the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2024.

Nandini Verma
Education news
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has issued a crucial update regarding the eligibility criteria for the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2024. As per the announcement, students who are 16 years or older as of March 1, 2024, will not be permitted to register for the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2024.

The registration process for RBSE Class 8 exams 2024 has already commenced on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline for registration is set for January 31. Anticipated in February, the RBSE Class 8 admit cards are mandatory for students on the exam day. Failure to present the admit card and school identity card will result in candidates being barred from the RBSE board exams in 2024.

Advertisement

Students with mental or physical challenges and learning impairments participating in the RBSE Class 8 exams 2024 will receive an additional hour to complete their papers. Additionally, 15 minutes will be allocated before the commencement of the RBSE Class 8 board exams for students to read the questions and instructions on the question paper.

The schedule for the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2024 has not yet been disclosed, and the Rajasthan board is expected to release the timetable post the January 31 registration deadline. The exams are projected to take place in March, and students will be able to download the RBSE Class 8 date sheet 2024 in PDF format from the official websites rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Advertisement

For the RBSE Class 8 exams in 2024, the grading system is as follows:

- Grade A+: 91 to 100 marks
- Grade A: 76 to 90 marks
- Grade B: 61 to 75 marks
- Grade C: 41 to 60 marks
- Grade D: 0 to 40 marks

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 15:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News28 minutes ago

  2. 15 Years Of Dev D: Abhay Envisioned Different Ending For Film

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  3. 2 Security Personnel Killed in Gunbattle With Naxals in Jharkhand

    India News36 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News38 minutes ago

  5. Krushna Abhishek Confirms Arti Singh's Marriage, Will Govinda Attend?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement