The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, has officially announced the registration dates for Class 5 and 8. The registration process is scheduled to commence on January 12 and will conclude on January 31, as stated by RBSE in a recent update.

Last year, RBSE declared the results for Class 5 on June 1 after conducting the examinations from April 13 to 21. Approximately 14 lakh students participated in the exams, with 2,71,679 students securing A grade, 7,77,769 achieving B grade, 3,68,817 attaining C grade, and 10,288 obtaining D grade. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 97.30%.

For Class 8, around 13 lakh students took part in the exams in 2023, held from March 21 to April 11.

It's worth noting that RBSE issued a cautionary statement regarding a fake datesheet circulating on social media. The Ajmer board emphasized that no official timetable has been released yet, urging students to disregard any fake information regarding the exam schedule.

How to register for Rajasthan Board Exams 2024

To enroll for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 exams in 2024, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Official Website:

Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Access the Registration Link:

On the homepage, locate and click on the link provided for RBSE Class 5 and 8 exam 2024 registration.

3. Log in with Your Credentials:

Enter your login credentials and submit the required details.

4. Complete the Exam Form:

Proceed to fill out the examination form for Classes 5 and 8 as per the provided instructions.

5. Download the Confirmation Page:

After successfully completing the registration, download the confirmation page.

6. Print for Reference:

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference and use.

By following these steps, you can successfully register for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 exams in 2024.