Updated February 1st, 2024 at 16:55 IST

UP Board admit card 2024 out, here's how to obtain UPMSP classes 10th, 12th admit card

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education has issued the UP Board Admit Cards 2024 for Class 10th and 12th examinations.

Nandini Verma
Education news
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education has issued the UP Board Admit Cards 2024 for Class 10th and 12th examinations. Candidates are advised to collect their admit cards from their respective schools, as the official website does not provide a download link for UPMSP 10th and 12th hall tickets.

The official statement on the website clarifies, "Admit cards, etc., for the high school and intermediate examination of the year 2024 will be received only through the school. These have not been made available on the website for candidates to download."

All students appearing for the exams can obtain their admit cards from their school authorities. The UP Board Class 10th and 12th board exams are scheduled to commence on February 22 and conclude on March 9, 2023. The examinations will be held in two shifts on all dates, with the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and the second shift from 2:00 pm onwards.

A total of 8,265 examination centres have been set up in 75 districts, which will be monitored through 56 computers set up in the control room in the state capital. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official website of UPMSP.

How to obtain UP Board admit card 2024? 

Visit your respective school where you are enrolled for the UP Board Class 10th or 12th exams.

Contact the school authorities or the examination coordinator.

Request the UP Board Admit Card for the academic year 2024.

Provide the necessary details like your name, roll number, and other required information to the school authorities.

The school authorities will generate and provide you with the admit card for the upcoming examinations.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 16:55 IST

