The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for class 10th and 12th are set to commence from February 22, extending through March 9. With an extensive participation anticipated, more than 55 lakh students are gearing up to appear for the UP board examinations, marking a significant event in the academic calendar.

UP Board Exams 2024: 30 lakh students for class 10th, 25 lakh for class 12th exams

As the clock ticks down to the commencement of the examinations, a total of 29,99,507 students have registered for the class 10th examinations, while the count stands at 25,25,801 registered candidates for the class 12th examinations.

The sprawling state of Uttar Pradesh will witness examinations conducted at 8265 examination centers. To ensure the smooth conduct of these exams, a dedicated force of over 2,75,000 teachers has been strategically deployed across the examination centers.

Acknowledging the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the examination process, stringent measures have been implemented. Control rooms have been established to monitor the proceedings effectively, with a specific focus on addressing any potential challenges that may arise during the examinations.

In a bid to enhance the security of answer sheets and minimize the risk of malpractices, each district has allocated strong rooms. These rooms serve the critical function of securing and safeguarding the confidential examination materials throughout the duration of the examinations.

To bolster the overall security and transparency of the examination process, a notable initiative has been the preparation of answer sheet copies equipped with QR codes and serial numbers. These advancements are expected to contribute significantly to the prevention of unauthorized activities and ensure a fair and impartial assessment of the students' performances.