West Bengal Class 10th admit cards 2024 issued by WBBSE, Madhyamik students to get it from Jan 24

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 Madhyamik Board exams, set to kick off on February 2. The hall tickets were dispatched to various schools from respective camp offices on January 22. Madhyamik exam candidates will be able to collect their admit cards from their respective schools starting January 24, as per the official notice.

The notice to Heads of X-Class High Schools recognized by the Board states, "The Admit Cards of the candidates (Regular & External) appearing for the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination), 2024 will be distributed through respective Camp Offices organized by the Board on 22nd January 2024 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m." Authorized representatives of the school heads will collect the admit cards from the camp offices, while examinees can collect them from their schools starting January 24, 2024.

In addition, candidates are urged to review their admit cards and report any errors or discrepancies to the Regional Council Offices of the Board associated with their respective regions before January 29. The official notice emphasizes that any discrepancies identified after this date will not be entertained for correction.

Key details that Madhyamik candidates should check on their admit cards include candidate’s full name, roll number, registration number, exam center name and code, date and time of the exam, subject-wise exam schedule, exam venue address, photograph of the student, signature of the exam authority, exam instructions, school name, school code, student’s date of birth, gender, category, and parent/guardian’s name.

It's noteworthy that the WBBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 has undergone a revised schedule. The exams will now be held from 9:45 AM to 1 PM, as opposed to the previously notified 11:45 AM to 3 PM. The exams commence on February 2 with the first language paper, followed by the second language paper on February 3 and history exams on February 5.