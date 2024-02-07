West Bengal Class 10th English question paper goes viral after beginning of exam

Advertisement

After the commencement of class 10 board exams in West Bengal, alleged images of English question papers circulated on social media, mirroring a similar incident involving Bengali papers the previous day. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examinations President, Ramanuj Ganguly, confirmed the authenticity of the English question papers shared on social media and took disciplinary action against 12 candidates in connection with the incident.

The implicated candidates, from Enayetpur High School, Gayeswari Piyaribhusan Bidyaniketan in Malda district, and Amguri Rammohan High School in Jalpaiguri district, have been barred from further examinations, and their Bengali papers from the previous day have been canceled. Additionally, two other candidates faced similar consequences for photographing Bengali question papers and disseminating them on social media.

Despite the images emerging after the commencement of the examination, Ganguly clarified that it cannot be deemed a leak. The individuals were found to have taken photos of the English question paper using mobile phones within examination centers and shared them on WhatsApp. While emphasizing firm action, Ganguly stated that charges would not be pressed against them to avoid jeopardizing their future.

Ganguly urged those using children to tarnish the state government and disrupt exams to refrain from such self-destructive acts. Education Minister Bratya Basu echoed Ganguly's sentiments, highlighting a sinister effort to disrupt the ongoing examination process and discredit the state government. He assured that such attempts would not succeed, and those conspiring against the state would be exposed.

The board, as part of its disciplinary measures, also canceled the English papers of three candidates in Katwa, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts for bringing mobile phones into examination centers. Approximately 9,23,045 candidates participated in the exams across 2,675 centers in the state, with the board verifying the authenticity of shared images using a unique secret code embossed on each page, a system introduced to counteract the sharing of fake question paper images on social media in the past.