Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

CA Foundation Result 2023: Only 29.99% candidates pass, check result stats here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations conducted in December 2023. As per the data shared by ICAI, only 29.99% of the total 1.3 lakh candidates passed the exam. The outcome reflects the performance of candidates, and the details are as follows:

Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination Results - December 2023: Highlights 

- Overall Pass Percentage: 29.99%

  Gender-wise Breakdown:

  - Male Candidates:

    - No. of Candidates Appeared: 71,966

    - No. of Candidates Passed: 21,728

    - Pass Percentage: 30.19%

  - Female Candidates:

    - No. of Candidates Appeared: 65,187

    - No. of Candidates Passed: 19,404

    - Pass Percentage: 29.77%

  - Total Candidates:

    - No. of Candidates Appeared: 1,37,153

    - No. of Candidates Passed: 41,132

Exam Statistics:

Advertisement

- Number of Exam Centers: 562

- Total Number of Candidates Admitted: 1,52,595

Advertisement

Candidates can access the detailed results, including marks, on the official website [www.icai.nic.in](https://www.icai.nic.in/). To view the results, candidates need to enter their registration number along with their roll number.

The ICAI Foundation Examination is a critical milestone for aspiring chartered accountants, and the institute congratulates all successful candidates on their accomplishment. The results provide insights into the overall performance and set the stage for the next steps in their professional journey.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement