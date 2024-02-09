CA Foundation Result 2023: Only 29.99% candidates pass, check result stats here

Advertisement

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially declared the results for the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations conducted in December 2023. As per the data shared by ICAI, only 29.99% of the total 1.3 lakh candidates passed the exam. The outcome reflects the performance of candidates, and the details are as follows:

Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination Results - December 2023: Highlights

- Overall Pass Percentage: 29.99%

Gender-wise Breakdown:

- Male Candidates:

- No. of Candidates Appeared: 71,966

- No. of Candidates Passed: 21,728

- Pass Percentage: 30.19%

- Female Candidates:

- No. of Candidates Appeared: 65,187

- No. of Candidates Passed: 19,404

- Pass Percentage: 29.77%

- Total Candidates:

- No. of Candidates Appeared: 1,37,153

- No. of Candidates Passed: 41,132

Exam Statistics:

- Number of Exam Centers: 562

- Total Number of Candidates Admitted: 1,52,595

Candidates can access the detailed results, including marks, on the official website [www.icai.nic.in](https://www.icai.nic.in/). To view the results, candidates need to enter their registration number along with their roll number.

The ICAI Foundation Examination is a critical milestone for aspiring chartered accountants, and the institute congratulates all successful candidates on their accomplishment. The results provide insights into the overall performance and set the stage for the next steps in their professional journey.