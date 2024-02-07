Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

CBSE and ICAI Collaborate for Financial Education, Launch New Study Material

As part of this collaboration, ICAI will develop course content in the form of modules and videos to enlighten CBSE schools about benefits of CA program.

Nandini Verma
ICAI partners with MoU
ICAI partners with MoU | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 8, 2024. This collaborative effort aims to provide career counseling on the Chartered Accountancy (CA) course and post-program job prospects. The announcement was made at the ICAI’s National Education Summit on Commerce & Accountancy (NES-CA) held on January 22-23 in New Delhi.

As part of this collaboration, ICAI will develop course content in the form of modules and videos to enlighten CBSE-affiliated schools about the career opportunities and benefits of the CA program. The goal is to raise awareness of the CA program among school students.

During the NES-CA 2024, ICAI also launched the study material "Aarambh: A Step Towards Financial Independence" in collaboration with the University Grants Commission (UGC). This material is designed to enhance students' financial resilience and foster strong decision-making skills. It includes modules on the fundamentals of financial planning, banking and credit, understanding financial statements, basics of taxation, investment planning, and retirement planning.

Furthermore, ICAI inked MoUs with 11 universities during NES-CA 2024, focusing on collaborative efforts in syllabi development, content creation, online and recorded lectures, and faculty development programs.

In his remarks at the event, CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, President of ICAI, expressed excitement about the transformative collaboration and emphasized the initiative's potential to reshape the educational landscape in alignment with the National Education Policy. Prof. Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Vice Chairman of the UGC, commended ICAI for its crucial role in promoting financial transparency, accountability, and good governance, highlighting the need to prepare accounting professionals with skills matching global job market requirements.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 10:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

