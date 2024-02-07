English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

CBSE Board 2024: Admit Card For Class 10, 12 Released. Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

The CBSE hall ticket includes crucial information such as the candidate's name, subjects, roll number, corresponding exam dates, exam, and subject codes.

Isha Bhandari
Education News
The CBSE hall ticket includes crucial information such as the candidate's name, subjects, roll number, corresponding exam dates, exam, and subject codes | Image: Shutterstock
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 and 12 board exams. Students can now download their hall tickets from the official CBSE websites cbse.gov.in, and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. To obtain the CBSE admit card, candidates need to visit the provided websites and use their login credentials. The CBSE hall ticket includes crucial information such as the candidate's name, subjects, roll number, corresponding exam dates, exam, and subject codes, along with essential guidelines for the exam day. The Class 10 CBSE board exams are scheduled to kick off from February 15 to March 13, 2024. Class 12 CBSE exams will commence on February 15 and extend until April 2, 2024. The examination sessions are set to start at 10:30 am and conclude at 1:30 pm. Students will also have an additional 15 minutes before the test to review the question paper.

CBSE ADMIT CARD 2024 Released: Here’s How to Download

Step 1 – Go to the official website of CBSE Board, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2 – Click on the Pariksha Sangam link.

Step 3 – A new page will open and you will have to click on the school link.

Step 4 – After this click on the Pre Exam Activities link.

Step 5- Later click on the CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 link.

Step 6 – Enter login details and click on submit.

Step 7 – Your CBSE Board Admit Card 2024 will appear on the screen.

Step 8 – Download the Admit Card. Save it for future reference. Keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 16:10 IST

