Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 13:25 IST

CBSE Clarifies Viral Dating Chapter Controversy, Denies Publication Involvement

CBSE issued a clarification regarding a viral post circulating on social media platforms related to a CBSE Class 9 chapter on dating and relationships.

Nandini Verma
CBSE class 9 textbook introduces chapter on dating, relationships
Class 9 textbook with chapter on dating, relationships | Image:Twitter/ X
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a clarification on Friday regarding a viral post circulating on social media platforms related to a CBSE Class 9 chapter on dating and relationships. The textbook images, widely shared on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), prompted reactions from users, leading to speculations about its authenticity.

In response, the CBSE dismissed the claims made on social media, emphasizing that it does not publish books. The Board clarified that a specific section of the media incorrectly attributed a book to be a publication of CBSE. It emphatically stated that the CBSE neither publishes any books nor recommends books from private publishers, deeming such claims "totally baseless and incorrect."

To address the situation, CBSE shared a clarification on its X handle, stating, "A section of media is wrongly attributing a book to be a publication of CBSE containing objectionable material on dating and relationships according to the reports. This is totally baseless and incorrect. The contents of the chapter which are going viral on Social Media are in fact from a book titled 'A Guide to Self Awareness and Empowerment' written by Gagan Deep Kaur and Published by G.Ram Books (P) Ltd. Educational Publishers. The CBSE neither publishes any books nor recommends books of any private publishers."

In a recent X post, a user shared images featuring a chapter titled 'Dating and Relationships,' sparking discussions on microblogging sites. While some commended it as a progressive initiative by the board, others were in doubt about its authenticity. The book, aside from the controversial chapter, delves into topics such as cyberbullying, catfishing, ghosting, 'special' friendships, crushes, and provides explanations using simple examples.

This clarification aims to put an end to the misinformation circulating on social media platforms and reiterates CBSE's stance on book publication and recommendations.

 

 

 

 


 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 13:25 IST

