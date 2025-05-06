CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2025: How to Check Scores on DigiLocker, Official Websites

Updated May 6th 2025, 09:46 IST
CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025. Once the results are announced, students can access their digital mark sheets, school leaving certificates, and migration certificates via DigiLocker, in addition to checking their scores on the official result portals.
Students can check their results through the following official websites:
The CBSE has urged its students to collect their DigiLocker Security PINs, also referred to as Access Codes, from their respective schools. These are essential to activate their DigiLocker accounts and access their result documents. The Board has provided schools with a user manual to guide them on downloading and distributing the Access Codes to each student.
Steps to Check Result on DigiLocker -
1. Visit www.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.
2. Sign in using your credentials or create an account using the Access Code provided by your school.
3. Go to the ‘CBSE’ section under ‘Education’.
4. Select your class and year, then enter the required details to view and download your documents.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025, with the declaration expected any time between May 7 and May 12, as per multiple reports. However, CBSE officials have clarified that no fixed date has been confirmed and urged students to rely only on updates from official sources.
This academic year saw an overwhelming participation, with over 42 lakh students registered for the board examinations. Of these, 24.12 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, and 17.88 lakh for Class 12. The exams were held smoothly across 7,842 centers in India and 26 centers abroad, with Class 10 exams concluding on March 18 and Class 12 exams wrapping up by April 4, 2025.
Published May 6th 2025, 09:46 IST