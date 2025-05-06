CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results 2025: How to Check Scores on DigiLocker, Official Websites

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to declare the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025. Once the results are announced, students can access their digital mark sheets, school leaving certificates, and migration certificates via DigiLocker, in addition to checking their scores on the official result portals.

Where to Check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025

Students can check their results through the following official websites:

How to Access Results on DigiLocker

The CBSE has urged its students to collect their DigiLocker Security PINs, also referred to as Access Codes, from their respective schools. These are essential to activate their DigiLocker accounts and access their result documents. The Board has provided schools with a user manual to guide them on downloading and distributing the Access Codes to each student.

Steps to Check Result on DigiLocker -

1. Visit www.digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

2. Sign in using your credentials or create an account using the Access Code provided by your school.

3. Go to the ‘CBSE’ section under ‘Education’.

4. Select your class and year, then enter the required details to view and download your documents.

CBSE Board Results 2025 Likely This Week; Over 42 Lakh Students Await Outcome

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2025, with the declaration expected any time between May 7 and May 12, as per multiple reports. However, CBSE officials have clarified that no fixed date has been confirmed and urged students to rely only on updates from official sources.